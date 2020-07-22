Adventure Medical Kits Intrepid Water Bottle – Review

I’ve wondered before, are we that spoiled and pampered as humans or are we just ill-equipped to compete with animals? Here’s why I‘ve pondered on this. If we don’t eat 3-squares/day we think that we’re in danger of starvation. And for sure we’re preprogrammed by the health experts if we don’t drink X-amount bottles of water/day that we’re going to dehydrate and blow away. I made it numerous times without food for a few days and once even a day without water. So my view is, most humans are spoiled little urbanite wimps.

Not that it is fun or that I like it but we can do without food for long periods of time. Granted, we need water more often but my point is, most people are like poodles and have to be pampered. They have to have their coffee ready at 7:00, bowl of cereal at 7:15, arrive at work, another cup of coffee, break at 10:00, and lunch at 12:00. If your boss is having trouble and needs you to wait until 12:26 to go to lunch you actually believe that you are in danger of imminent death.

My point is, if you want to be successful getting your elk, you’re going to go without sleep, scrimp on eating and sometimes be thirsty. I understand, you can’t make it for long without water but don’t delude yourself and think you’re going to die if you don’t drink 12 oz. of water every 90 minutes.

But, with all of the above said, you do need water if you’re hiking hard. We’re not equipped like a horse that can drink at first light and then wait until dark to drink again. We don’t have two humps that fill up with water like camels do to get by. (Two hump camels can hold more water than one hump camels. True Story)!

Who knows, maybe if we didn’t eat as much salt and sugar we wouldn’t require as much water. But still, the fact remains, even if we drink a lot before we take off in the morning, we still need water throughout the day if we’re hitting it hard.

So what can we do as humans? We can carry one a gallon of water but that gets heavy along with all of our other gear. As hikers we’re always trying to find ways to reduce our weight. When one item weighs 8-lbs. that’s an obvious item we need to focus on.

So, this all brings us to the point of this Product Review. Filtered water bottles are a great solution to our water needs. I’ve tested quite a few water bottles over the years but I just discovered the new Adventure Medical Kits Intrepid Water Bottle. I’ve dealt with AMK for yrs. and have always considered them the leaders in medical kits and supplies for the outdoorsman. But at SHOT this yr. they told me that they had branched out into water bottles, bug repellants, and such. They knocked it out of the park with the Intrepid.

Here’s why I say this. Not only can you scoop out of a creek and drink it like that but you can also remove the top and stick the filtered end in the creek and drink. They advertise that not only will the Intrepid remove 99.99999% of the viruses, bacteria and parasites but it also protects against chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides, and microplastics. None of my other bottles do all of that.

The bottle is rated to filter 25 gal. To replace the filter is simple. Squeeze the sides and pull it off. Stick on the new filter and you’re good to go. The bottle has a loop so you can attach it to your backpack or belt.

I’m going to like this filtered bottle. The MSRP on the Adventure Medical Kits Intrepid Filtered Bottle is $59.99. We will finish on the AMK’s description:

Perfect for weekend hikes, global adventures or everyday use, the RapidPure® Intrepid Bottle gives you the power to filter and purify water against all bacteria, parasites, and viruses in a durable bottle that's safe, fast, and easy to use. This 25 oz. purifying water bottle with filter features a flip-top lid and ergonomic design. Unlike microfilters that rely on pore size to simply filter out bacteria and sediment, RapidPure water treatment actually purifies water using electroabsorption, removing bacteria, parasites, viruses, parasites, chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides, and microplastics, as well as filtering out sediment. With no pumping, squeezing, priming, or batteries, this ultra-fast water filter is the best water purifier for camping, hiking, travel, and everyday use. RapidPure continues to work even after it has been frozen, giving you peace of mind if the temperature suddenly drops. With RapidPure water purifiers, quenching your thirst is safer, faster, easier, and better-tasting.





