Connecticut Glock-Style Pistol Ban HB 5043 Heads to Gov. Lamont

After clearing the Connecticut House in April, the so-called “convertible pistol” bill passed the state Senate 22–11 after an overnight debate and is now headed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk. Local reporting says senators debated the bill from about 3 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. before approving it Wednesday morning.

HB 5043 is not a narrow bill aimed only at criminals caught with illegal machine-gun conversion devices. It targets the future sale and importation of common semiautomatic pistols, Connecticut politicians claim, can be “readily” converted with a so-called Glock switch.

The bill defines a “convertible pistol” as a semiautomatic pistol with a cruciform trigger bar that can be altered by hand or with a common household tool so the pistol can be converted into a machine gun by installing or attaching a pistol converter. The bill excludes hammer-fired pistols and certain shielded designs, but the target is obvious: Glock-style striker-fired handguns, among the most common defensive pistols in America.

If signed, the ban takes effect on October 1, 2026. The bill would make it a Class D felony to import, advertise, sell, offer, or expose for sale covered “convertible pistols,” with penalties reported as up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

AmmoLand previously reported that the House passed HB 5043 86–64 on April 22, with every House Republican and 15 Democrats voting no. At that point, the bill was headed to the Senate. Now it has cleared both chambers and sits where Gov. Lamont wanted it all along: on his desk.

Lamont introduced the proposal, and anti-gun Democrats sold it as a response to illegal Glock switches. That excuse falls apart quickly. Machine guns are already illegal under Connecticut law. Conversion devices are already heavily restricted under federal law. Criminals installing illegal switches are already breaking the law. HB 5043 instead punishes lawful buyers, dealers, and manufacturers by attacking the handgun itself.

Republicans made that point during the debate. Sen. Rob Sampson said the bill bans “perfectly lawful firearms” even though Glock switches and illegal conversions are already prohibited.

Supporters claim the bill is not taking anyone’s existing guns. That is a dodge. A ban on future lawful sales is still a ban. It cuts off ordinary citizens from purchasing some of the most widely used defensive handguns in the country while doing nothing meaningful to the criminals already ignoring the law.

HB 5043 creates a new prohibition on a class of commonly owned handguns because criminals can misuse illegal parts.

That is the dangerous precedent.

If Connecticut can ban Glock-style pistols because a criminal might illegally convert one, the same logic can be used against nearly any semiautomatic firearm. Anti-gun lawmakers do not need to win the entire handgun-ban argument at once. They only need to keep creating new categories, new labels, and new excuses until lawful ownership becomes impossible for everyone but the politically favored.

The National Association for Gun Rights is now urging Connecticut gun owners and Second Amendment supporters to contact Gov. Lamont and demand a veto. NAGR’s action page warns that HB 5043 has been pushed through the legislature and “now goes to Governor Ned Lamont’s desk for a signature or veto,” asking supporters to email Lamont and insist that he veto the bill.

PISTOL BAN MOVING FAST IN CONNECTICUT In the dead of night, with debates not even starting until 3:24 AM, the Senate passed HB5043 which could ban most striker fired pistols in the state. It now heads to the Governor’s desk. Use the link below, demand a veto! pic.twitter.com/cWZWWkDrDB — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) May 6, 2026

Connecticut gun owners should not wait. The legislature has already done its damage. The fight is now at the governor’s desk.

This bill does not stop violent criminals. It does not stop illegal switches. It does not make Connecticut families safer. It takes aim at lawful gun owners, lawful retailers, and some of the most popular defensive handguns in America.

For Connecticut Democrats, the criminal misuse of illegal machine-gun conversion devices has become the excuse. The target is the handgun.

Connecticut is not acting alone. Anti-gun states are now testing a new front in the gun-ban fight by labeling common striker-fired handguns “convertible pistols” and blaming lawful gun designs for the criminal misuse of illegal conversion devices. Connecticut is among the first states moving this kind of legislation, alongside similar efforts in places like California, Maryland, Illinois, and New York.

At the same time, the Department of Justice has started challenging bans on commonly owned arms, suing Denver over its ban on semiautomatic rifles, including AR-15-style rifles, and filing a separate challenge to Colorado’s magazine ban. If DOJ is serious about defending arms “in common use,” these so-called convertible-pistol bans could be the next obvious target.

They use the same basic trick: take a firearm millions of Americans lawfully own, attach a scary political label to it, and criminalize future access.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.