Galco Unveils Low Maintenance IWB Holsters For Summertime

The new Paragon offers comfortable carry, very fast draw and easy return to holster. While optimized for appendix carry, the Kydex Paragon’s dual tuckable belt clips ride in slots fore and aft of the gun body and allow wide adjustment for both ride height and carry angle. Raised sweat guards on both sides of the handgun protect the wearer’s body from the gun and promote a smooth and safe return to holster. The holster is cut low to accommodate most carry-style red dot sights. Included with the Paragon is an optional claw-type stabilizing wing for those gun carriers who prefer it.

The Triton 2.0 is fast on the draw, slender in profile, and easy to conceal. The Kydex holster body allows a smooth return to the holster after the draw, while the raised sweat guard protects the pistol from corrosive perspiration – and also protects the wearer’s skin from hard steel! The Triton 2.0’s tuckable belt clips are adjustable for cant, making it suitable for the strongside, crossdraw, or appendix carry positions.

The Corvus quickly and easily converts from a belt holster to an inside-the-waistband design. With an open-top for fast draw, adjustment for ride height and cant, and comfortable forward molding, the highly versatile Corvus is a superior holster choice for defensive carry. Packaged set up for belt carry, the Kydex Corvus is easily convertible to a highly concealable IWB holster.

The modern layout is designed to accommodate most carry-style red dot sights. With the Corvus, the serious gun carrier gets two fast, concealable holsters in one.

