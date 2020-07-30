Oregon Firearms Federation: “Democrats Keep Oregon Safe For Rioters”

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- While cities across America are burning, Portland continues to make national news as the site of some of the worst violence. Almost all major media outlets regularly downplay the level of chaos by continuing to perpetuate the myth that most of the rioters are “peaceful protesters” and showing only selective video of the carnage on the streets of the city.

The truth is harder to find.

We have received very reliable reports that persons associated with the “protests” are buying quantities of body armor and distributing them to participants. No word on who is providing the funds for these items. Gas masks are also being snatched up by people who have made no secret that they plan to use them while participating in the riots.

Meanwhile, as you may have already noticed, ammunition prices are rising, and supplies are shrinking.

While attempts at firearms sales are way up, we are still hearing, virtually every day, from people who are experiencing lengthy delays in approvals for purchases. In many cases, these delays are before the checks are actually started. Meaning some are waiting just to have the process begin, and then facing delays after the State Police initiate the checks.

While both state and federal law allow a buyer to take possession of a firearm from a dealer without state approval while being “delayed,” (if 3 or more business days have “transpired,”) that only applies once the background check process has actually begun. So if you are waiting days or weeks just to have the process started, you have no such protection.

Keep in mind, although the law allows such transfers, it does not mandate them and very few firearms dealers are willing to risk the wrath and retribution of the ATF by actually transferring a firearm without state “permission.” Furthermore, the background check system is erratic with some getting approvals instantly and others waiting for weeks or more.

Supplies of firearms themselves are down and in some places, your chances of finding what you want are iffy at best.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s Democrat majority is responding to the violence with more proposed legislation.

“Legislative Concept 743” implements new rules for police uniforms. Among them:

Except as provided in subsection (2) of this section, at all times that a peace officer is performing official duties other than participating in an undercover law enforcement operation, the peace officer shall wear a uniform consisting of a light blue or white shirt and navy blue pants. The uniform may include a navy blue jacket. (2) A peace officer may not wear a uniform consisting of all black or dark blue clothing unless the peace officer is participating in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team or correctional emergency response team (CERT). (3) A peace officer may not wear a visible tactical vest unless the peace officer is participating in a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team or correctional emergency response team (CERT).

Section 2 of the bill says:

SECTION 2. (1)(a) A peace officer performing official duties in uniform shall prominently display, in lettering legible to a person with average vision in all weather and light conditions from a distance of at least 25 feet, the peace officer’s first and last name, badge number or other identifying number and information sufficient to identify the peace officer’s employer. (b) A peace officer who is performing official crowd control duties shall prominently display on both the front and back of the peace officer’s uniform, in lettering legible to a person with average vision in all weather and light conditions from a distance of at least 25 feet,the peace officer’s last name, badge number or other identifying number and either the word “police” or the words “lawenforcement.”



(c) A peace officer performing official duties other than participation in an undercover law enforcement operation shall, upon request, provide a member of the public with the peace officer’s name and badge number.

Of course, the bill has an “emergency clause.”

“Legislative Concept 742” severely restricts the use of pepper spray, tear gas, and “less than lethal” devices and requires that police give advance notice to rioters of their use. Less than lethal projectiles may only target certain parts of the body. If a police officer hits any non approved body part his department may be sued for two years. Police may not use these devices against people who are “houseless.” No word on how “houseless” people are to be identified among rioters. When police are allowed to use these devices, they have to “accommodate disabilities.”

Legislative Concept 745 forbids police and corrections officers from using “physical force that impedes the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person” under any circumstances.

The Joint Committee On Transparent Policing and Use of Force Reform, which is the committee holding hearings on the police bills, has blatantly stacked the deck with witnesses who openly favor the rioters and shuts down input and questions from Republican members. Committee Chair Janelle Bynum actually shut down the committee proceedings when State Senator Dallas Heard asked who was responsible for the rioting downtown. Bynum said it would “put people in danger” if they were revealed.

The ruling party is making no secret of its efforts to protect the people who are destroying Oregon’s cities while doing all they can to hamstring and neuter the police.

Meanwhile, Governor Brown continues to enact new restrictions on gatherings of the law-abiding while encouraging massive crowds of violent anarchists. Apparently rioting keeps you safe from viruses that attack churchgoers and wedding guests.

There does not seem to be any end in sight for the chaos and we cannot predict how the coming elections will go. Once again, we strongly urge you to take whatever steps you still can to keep yourself and your family safe.

