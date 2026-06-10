Armed Citizens Confront Missouri Grocery Store Shooter, Police Say They Likely Saved Lives

A deadly Memorial Day shooting outside a Missouri grocery store is offering another reminder to carry every day. Police are often minutes away, and armed citizens may be the only people close enough to stop the killing.

Allen Prince, 27, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action after police say he opened fire in the parking lot of a Price Chopper grocery store in Pleasant Hill. The shooting killed 45-year-old Amy Coon of Strasburg and wounded a 16-year-old Price Chopper employee.

Prince has been charged, not convicted, and the case remains active.

Early police statements and reporting point to one detail that cannot be ignored: two armed citizens moved toward danger and may have prevented more bloodshed.

According to KCTV5, Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said two armed men from the Pleasant Hill area approached Prince shortly after the first shots were fired. Wright said Prince then turned the gun on himself. The chief did not release the men’s names, but he did not mince words about their actions.

“I think that it’s a good possibility that they prevented further bloodshed,” Wright said.

Two men heard gunfire, recognized a lethal threat, armed themselves, and moved to stop it.

Court-document reporting from The Kansas City Star adds more detail. According to that report, witnesses told police Prince pulled a rifle from his vehicle and fired at victims in the parking lot. One witness said he saw a man with a pistol approach Prince, then retrieved his own gun and helped hold Prince at gunpoint until officers arrived. Another witness said he drew his gun, ordered Prince to kick the rifle away, and remained there with the other armed citizen while aid was provided.

KSHB reported that one witness said he and another man pulled out their sidearms to detain Prince. Police Chief Wright confirmed that two bystanders stepped into action and likely prevented others from being hurt or killed. KSHB also reported that Wright said the men would not face charges.

Armed citizens stepped forward when it mattered. People were not saved by waiting for help. Armed citizens helped bring a deadly attack under control and rendered aid until officers arrived.

About Duncan Johnson:

Duncan Johnson is a lifelong firearms enthusiast and unwavering defender of the Second Amendment—where “shall not be infringed” means exactly what it says. A graduate of George Mason University, he enjoys competing in local USPSA and multi-gun competitions whenever he’s not covering the latest in gun rights and firearm policy. Duncan is a regular contributor to AmmoLand News and serves as part of the editorial team responsible for AmmoLand’s daily gun-rights reporting and industry coverage.