Limited-Run Deal: H&R M14 7.62 NATO Rifle With USGI Parts & Walnut Stock — $2,199

Limited-Run Deal

Palmetto State Armory has this H&R M14 with USGI parts and wood stock listed for $2,199.00, and H&R says only about 60 rifles were made in this run. Once these are gone, they are gone. Don’t expect them to sit around waiting. This is a limited-run throwback built for shooters, collectors, and anyone who still appreciates walnut, parkerized steel, and a full-power battle rifle that actually looks like it belongs in American hands.

Top Features

Chambered in 7.62 NATO for hard-hitting, full-power rifle performance

22-inch chrome-lined 4150 steel barrel with parkerized finish

USGI M14 flash hider for classic military styling

Billet-machined 8620 ordnance-grade steel receiver

USGI surplus 8620 bolt paired with a new U.S.-made walnut stock

Why Shooters Love It

The M14 has real history behind it, from the Cold War to Vietnam and well into the GWOT era. This H&R build gives shooters a chance to own a modern-production M14-pattern rifle with real USGI surplus parts.

Unbeatable Price

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