Limited-Run Deal: H&R M14 7.62 NATO Rifle With USGI Parts & Walnut Stock — $2,199

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by

Limited-Run DealLimited-Run Deal: H&R M14 7.62 NATO Rifle With USGI Parts & Walnut Stock — $2,199

Palmetto State Armory has this H&R M14 with USGI parts and wood stock listed for $2,199.00, and H&R says only about 60 rifles were made in this run. Once these are gone, they are gone. Don’t expect them to sit around waiting. This is a limited-run throwback built for shooters, collectors, and anyone who still appreciates walnut, parkerized steel, and a full-power battle rifle that actually looks like it belongs in American hands.

Top Features

  • Chambered in 7.62 NATO for hard-hitting, full-power rifle performance
  • 22-inch chrome-lined 4150 steel barrel with parkerized finish
  • USGI M14 flash hider for classic military styling
  • Billet-machined 8620 ordnance-grade steel receiver
  • USGI surplus 8620 bolt paired with a new U.S.-made walnut stock

Why Shooters Love It

The M14 has real history behind it, from the Cold War to Vietnam and well into the GWOT era. This H&R build gives shooters a chance to own a modern-production M14-pattern rifle with real USGI surplus parts.

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Unbeatable Price

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

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Get Out

I do regret not getting an M1A back in the early 80’s, but I was out of the country. When I came back into CONUS, I perused Shotgun News and never followed through with the purchase when the rifle was priced under $500 bucks.

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