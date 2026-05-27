Limited-Run Deal: H&R M14 7.62 NATO Rifle With USGI Parts & Walnut Stock — $2,199

Palmetto State Armory has this H&R M14 with USGI parts and wood stock listed for $2,199.00, and H&R says only about 60 rifles were made in this run. Once these are gone, they are gone. Don’t expect them to sit around waiting. This is a limited-run throwback built for shooters, collectors, and anyone who still appreciates walnut, parkerized steel, and a full-power battle rifle that actually looks like it belongs in American hands.
Top Features
- Chambered in 7.62 NATO for hard-hitting, full-power rifle performance
- 22-inch chrome-lined 4150 steel barrel with parkerized finish
- USGI M14 flash hider for classic military styling
- Billet-machined 8620 ordnance-grade steel receiver
- USGI surplus 8620 bolt paired with a new U.S.-made walnut stock
Why Shooters Love It
The M14 has real history behind it, from the Cold War to Vietnam and well into the GWOT era. This H&R build gives shooters a chance to own a modern-production M14-pattern rifle with real USGI surplus parts.
Harrington & Richardson 635 10.5″ Pistol | PSA Retro Lineup Lands
Unbeatable Price
- Current Price: $2,199.00
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I do regret not getting an M1A back in the early 80’s, but I was out of the country. When I came back into CONUS, I perused Shotgun News and never followed through with the purchase when the rifle was priced under $500 bucks.