Springfield Armory Introduces Ronin Operator 4.25″ 1911

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to introduce the Ronin Operator 4.25″, a lightweight, rugged and reliable 1911 pistol built for a lifetime of service at an MSRP of just $849.

Available in 9mm and .45 ACP, the Ronin Operator 4.25″ offers shooters an exceptional pistol with the strength and durability they have come to expect from a Springfield Armory firearm. This is accomplished through the use of a forged carbon steel slide, lightweight forged alloy frame and a forged barrel. The result is a pistol that combines thoroughly modern precision manufacturing with a proven approach to quality and performance.

The pistol features a traditional barrel bushing system that matches up with its 4.25″ match grade barrel. The barrel itself is fully supported and ramped, lending additional strength to the design and ensuring consistent and reliable functioning.

“Since its release earlier this year, the full-size Ronin Operator has been extremely popular due to its combination of impressive features and pricing,” says Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “The new Ronin Operator 4.25″ adds a lighter, more compact option for those who love carrying the legendary 1911.”

The Ronin Operator 4.25″ sports a beautiful two-tone finish, with the forged alloy frame featuring a satin aluminum Cerakote finish and the forged carbon steel slide a hot salt blued finish. Lightweight and comfortable to carry, it weighs in at 29.5 ounces in the .45 ACP version and 31 ounces in the 9mm variant.

While the Ronin Operator exudes a classic air of tradition in regards to quality and value, its appointments feature everything you would want on a thoroughly modern 1911. The beavertail grip safety with “memory bump” ensures solid engagement, while the fiber optic front/tactical rack rear sight and extended safety lever deliver instant sight picture and intuitive control.

Rounding out the package of the Ronin Operator is a pair of Crossed Cannon premium laminate wood grips, stainless steel checkered flat mainspring housing, Springfield Armory 2nd Generation Speed Trigger, forward slide serrations and a basepad-equipped magazine (9+1 capacity in the 9mm model and 8+1 in the .45).

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.