Anti-Gun Reliance on Dem Convention Could Spur More Ammo Sales

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Hill is reporting that gun control organizations “are looking to the Democratic National Convention to build off recent momentum sparked by New York’s lawsuit against the National Rifle Association,” but a news release from an online ammunition sales company suggests this strategy could backfire.

Ammo.com revealed Tuesday in a news release that “recent civil unrest amidst calls to ‘defund the police’ have sparked an unprecedented demand for ammunition.” The demand translates into sales, and that puts money into Ammo.com’s “Freedom Fighter Support” program.

According to the news release, during the second quarter of 2020 donations to various “preferred organizations” have spiked considerably. The news release cited these examples:

Armed Citizens’ Educational Foundation +69%

National Rifle Association +50%

Second Amendment Foundation +33%

The report noted that during the first half of this year, “donations combined have increased by 116% relative to the entire preceding year.”

Ammo.com, according to its website, “is based in Harvey, Louisiana. The online company ships millions of rounds of ammunition annually to customers throughout the contiguous United States. As a vehement proponent for liberty and the Bill of Rights, Ammo.com donates one percent of their profits from every order to one of several pro-freedom organizations.”

The company does not ship ammunition to Alaska, California, Chicago, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York City, Buffalo, NY or Rochester, NY, (though they ship to other locations in the Empire State), or Washington, D.C., according to their website.

This news comes on the heels of fresh reports about continued urban violence in Seattle, WA, Portland, OR and other cities, but those two cities seem to be the worst. Eighteen people were arrested Sunday night in Seattle when a riot erupted in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood south of the downtown area, according to CNN. This happened just days after Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best—frustrated by the far-left city council’s campaign to slash the department budget by 50 percent and put at least 100 officers out of work—announced her retirement next month. The career cop had spent 28 years with SPD, being appointed chief two years ago. Recently, protesters tried to stage a demonstration outside of her home but neighbors came to the defense of their neighborhood and discouraged the protest crowd.

Meanwhile, down in Portland, video footage of a man being beaten by a mob after he reportedly crashed his pickup onto a sidewalk has only served to increase anxiety, fear and frustration. According to KTVZ and the Associated Press, a crowd chased the truck down a street before it crashed. The driver was then attacked and beaten, all captured on the video. The man was taken to a hospital.

Anti-gunners are hoping the “virtual” Democrat convention will energize their efforts to erode the Second Amendment, while at the same time anarchists are pushing to defund law enforcement agencies. Having a political party using gun control as a plank in its platform, combined with the outlook for more protest violence is pushing ammunition and firearm sales. Now, the knowledge that gun control groups are hoping for significant inclusion in the fall presidential campaign could drive those sales even higher.

According to The Hill, “Brady PAC, formed during the 2018 election cycle, has raised nearly $100,000 for the Biden campaign, with a goal of hitting $250,000. The PAC, which endorsed Biden in March, has also given nearly $1 million to House and Senate races this cycle.”

This further underscores the growing importance of gun owner participation in the November election. Rights groups are putting on the equivalent of a full-court press to get gun owners to cast ballots. With so much at stake, they insist, apathy is not an option.

While gun control groups appear to be hopeful Joe Biden and/or Kalama Harris will include proposals for new restrictions in their speeches, nobody seems to be asking either candidate or the Democrat party to condemn continued rioting and mob violence.

This fact has not been lost on gun rights groups. Last month, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms accused the Alliance for Gun Responsibility—the Seattle ally of Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety—of “siding with rioters, looters and urban terrorists in Portland.”

It is against this backdrop that Democrats are holding their virtual convention, with no indication of moderation in their agenda. Considering the reported ammunition and gun sales in recent months, a lot of people appear to be expecting some very bad times on the horizon.

RELATED:





About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.