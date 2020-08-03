Detroit Area Firearm Group Aims To Train 1,500 How To Shoot, August 2020

AmmoLand Editors Note: Rick and his crew produce these events every year and have a great record of success. They cover all the expenses out of pocket or with small donations. Any industry partners that feel they could step up and help out this is a worthy training event that is reaching a lot of brand new shooters. I know Legally Armed In Detroit would greatly appreciate the support.

Detroit, MI – -(AmmoLand.com)- Legally Armed In Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group, has announced that it will provide a free firearm shooting lesson at two southeast Michigan target ranges for 1,500 women interested in learning more about firearms and personal protection.

There will be no charge for attendees at the Firearm Instructor's safety briefing, for the usage of firearms, ammunition, and range time.

Participation is 100 percent free for all attendees. No prior firearms training or experience is required of the women who desire to take advantage of the lesson. Further, experienced women merely desiring to improve their marksmanship skills are also welcome to attend.

The free shooting lesson offer was the brainchild of Rick Ector, an NRA Approved Firearms Trainer, after seeing a local television newscast of a young woman's body being discovered on an east-side Detroit street eight years ago.

This year's event will be the ninth consecutive year it has been conducted. In the first year only 50 women were trained. Additionally, last year the event grew sufficiently to teach over 800 women how to safely load and operate a pistol. This year's event, however, will occur at two different gun ranges over the course of two days: “Recoil Range” of Taylor on August 15 and “Top Gun Range” of Taylor on August 16, 2020.

This year's goal is 1,500 trained women over the course of the two-day event. It is only with the cooperation of Ector's fellow Firearm Instructor colleagues and supporters across social media that this event could even be attempted and safely conducted. Firearm Instructors from all across the country will be traveling to Michigan to take part in this event. Originating states include Washington, Georgia, Maryland, and Ohio.

Firearm trainers, interested in donating their time to this event, are invited to contact the event organizer.

Ector believes that there are many women in the state of Michigan who are curious about firearms and their role in personal protection but are reluctant to investigate due to fears. He said, “If giving women a free lesson by a credentialed professional translates into women just trying it, it'll be a productive use of my time.”

The ladies FREE shooting event will be held on the following dates:

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Recoil Range at 22509 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, MI

Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Top Gun Range at 22050 Pennsylvania in Taylor, MI

FREE Advance Pre-registration is required for participation. Interested ladies should visit the following event page on Facebook for more info: www.facebook.com/events/119867402625573/

Registration opens on Sunday, August 8th, 2020 at 8 am EST!

All participants will also receive a free pink baseball cap with the logo of our sponsor – the Gun Owners of America!

Rick Ector is a National Rifle Association credentialed Firearms Trainer, who provides Michigan CCW/CPL Class training in metro-Detroit for students at his firearms school – Rick's Firearm Academy of Detroit. Ector is a recognized expert in Firearm Safety and Personal Protection and has been featured extensively in the national and local media: Associated Press, the Tucker Carlson Tonight Show, AmmoLand News, National Public Radio, MSNBC, The Guardian, Townhall Magazine, and the Politics Daily.

For more info about the free shooting lesson and Detroit Michigan CCW Classes, please contact: Rick Ector, or on the web: Legally Armed In Detroit please contact:

Rick Ector

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 313.733.7404