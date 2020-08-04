NRA-ILA: Maryland Virtual HQL Training Approved

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On July 28th, Maryland State Police (MSP) announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, they amended their regulations to allow Qualified Handgun Instructors (QHI) to conduct the classroom instruction portion of Handgun Qualification License (HQL) training by real-time, two-way virtual platforms.

During these times of uncertainty, many of our friends, family, and acquaintances are choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights for the first time. Unfortunately, the process to get trained for an HQL to access their right to acquire a handgun is made more cumbersome by the present public health situation and some individuals have health issues that preclude meeting with an instructor. This important change helps them navigate this barrier while protecting the health of all involved.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates on Second Amendment rights in Maryland.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org