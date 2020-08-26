Skirmish in Kenosha, WI Leaves Two BML Protestors Dead & One Injured ~ VIDEO

Warning Graphic Videos

KENOSHA, WISC –-(Ammoland.com)- Shots rang out on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last night during the third night of unrest due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The shooting left two Black Lives Matter protesters dead and one injured in the street.

Around 300 protestors violated the city’s eight PM curfew and surrounded the courthouse that local law enforcement was guarding. The protester burned American flags and chanted BLM slogans. The peaceful protest quickly turned violent as protesters became rioters and tried to tear down the fences around the courthouse. The police opened fire with pepper balls that promptly dispersed the crowd from surrounding the courthouse.

The crowd turned to their attention and anger to local businesses. One of the businesses that they targeted was a gas station that was allegedly guarded by a local militia. The rioters approached the gas station with the alleged intent of looting the business. In the day’s prior riot, protestors burned down local businesses and pointed guns at reporters covering the riots.

Reports are sketchy, but someone shot a rioter in the head. It is unclear if the shooter was a militia member, but a video shows a man running down the street with an AR15. Witnesses say they heard the man with the AR15 say that he just killed someone. It appears that he was the one that shot the rioter in the head.

Other rioters started to chase the man down the road. As the man with the AR15 was running down the street, he stumbled and fell to the ground. One of the people pursers tried to kick the alleged shooter as he was on the floor. Another man swung a skateboard at the suspected shooter as he was trying to get back to his feet. Other people jumped in and tried to grab the man’s rifle.

As the man and the BLM protesters struggled with the rifle, it went off striking and killing a man. Another shot rang out, hitting the third man in the arm. The crowd scattered as police vehicles approached the disturbance.

The man with the rifle put up his hands and approached the police vehicles. Several armored police trucks drove around the man towards the direction of the first shooting In the video, you can hear people yelling at police that the man with the rifle shot some of the rioters.

The video ends with the man with the rifle stopping a police car. It appears that police did take the man with the gun into custody although the video cuts out before police detained the man, the police say they have not identified the shooter or the people that the man with the rifle shot. Police didn’t arrest anyone at the time of the shootings.

Sheriff David Beth said he is confident that they will soon identify the shooter. Also, the first shooting could be a case of self-defense. The video did show a crowd pursuing the man with the rifle, and as he stumbled and fell, the rioters violently attacked him.

This situation is fluid, and information is likely to change over time. As of this writing, The Sheriff has not been able to identify the shooter, and police have not determined the exact cause of the first shooting. It is unclear on what charges, if any, will be filed against the man or protesters.

