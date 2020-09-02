Opinion

Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- “This is not a dictatorship! We are never going to use force, because we belong to the people. Moreover, the day that the people do not want us, we shall leave. As soon as possible I will take rifles off the streets. There are no more enemies! There is no longer anything to fight against!” ~ Fidel Castro in 1959 (just prior to disarming and murdering his political opponents, and subsequently enslaving the rest of Cuba)

Democrats in America (sixty years later): Eliminating your right to self-defense.

At their recent political convention, Democrats decried the fact that “ordinary” American citizens are endowed (by their Creator) with the right of forceful (including deadly force) self-defense.

They endlessly bemoaned that this inalienable right, enjoyed by law-abiding, employed, tax-paying, contributing Americans (who don’t vote for Democrats), that occasionally leads to precipitous deaths of sleazy, non-productive, violent, rioting, vandalizing, looting, burglarizing, murdering trash, who do.

Thus Democrats, through their amoral, agenda-driven elected prosecutors and other officials are tirelessly working to viciously prosecute any good citizen who engages in legitimate self-defense, while not prosecuting, nor even interfering with, violent rioters who, while violating assorted other laws, routinely threaten people with guns even though many, indeed most, are convicted felons who are violating the law by even possessing guns.

They’re all given a free pass by Democrat politicians, as we’re currently seeing in WI.

Indeed, when a law-abiding citizen is murdered by street-mobsters, Hollywood Communists, BLM, and ANTIFA all cheer like banshees, while their Democrat allies seem unconcerned with non-supporters being criminally eliminated.

In WI, young Kyle Rittenhouse sits in jail, while his armed, convicted-felon attackers have not even been arrested, much less charged.

The leftist media is already polishing-up one of the surviving, convicted-felon attackers (whom they would not trust to so much as mow their lawn) into being an amazing enlightened hero, who just can’t do wrong, as a gold-star witness against this poor kid.

So,,,,after you’ve been officially stripped of your right to self-defense by Democrat/Marxists, there will be no reason for you to have guns, as Castro pointed-out.

Your guns will then be quickly snatched-away, and the USA will begin to resemble Castro’s Cuba.

All to the wild cheers of Hollywood Communists and media pundits.

“You had a good dinner, and if you want to live long enough to have another, weaponize properly!” ~ Dean Koontz

/John

