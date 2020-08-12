Police Investigating Viral Video of BLM Protestors Pointing Guns At Cars

Indianapolis, IN –-(Ammoland.com)- Police are investigating a video that allegedly shows two protesters pointing guns at vehicles during a Black Lives Matter Protest in Indianapolis.

Thursday, Aug. 6, BLM activist held The Indy10 Black Lives Matter march in Indianapolis. The protesters were upset with police over police shootings of Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shot Reed after the man led police on a high-speed chase. Police say Reed fired on police before being shot. Reed’s family disputes this, saying that he had a bright future that the officers stole. Last year police arrested Reed on felony intimidation and drug charges. Reed had an outstanding warrant at the time of the shooting.

Rose allegedly fired a rifle at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers as they were responding to a burglary in progress at a nearby address. The caller placed the 911 call from Rose’s phone, and police think he was waiting to ambush the officers as they investigated the incident. All the officers have returned to duty.

In the viral video, released by the IndyStar, you can see a blue GMC pickup truck approach the protesters who were blocking the road. The vehicle came to a stop in front of the protestors. Two masked demonstrators approach the truck with handguns drawn. The truck backed up and tried to flee the scene as protestors chased the driver.

Indy10 says it was their “security team” that had the guns. According to the group, they had armed security in case someone tried to hit protestors. The truck was stopped when the two men drew their pistols.

The group also claims that the men never pointed their guns at anyone. They claim that their security threatened no one, and was acting in self-defense.

“Our security was ready, with their guns low on the ground, but did not point it directly at anyone,” the group said in a Facebook. “We don’t want to risk our people or protesters getting hurt or killed during one of our demonstrations.”

Indy10 also complained about the harassment they have received from internet users since the confrontation took place. The group sees a double standard because of race. Both men that brandished the firearms appeared white in the video.

“It’s always a double standard,” the group said. “White racist are killing and hitting protesters and then get mad when (we) defend ourselves.”

There is no evidence to suggest the pickup driver is a racist. A spokesperson for the group admitted to AmmoLand that they do not know if the driver was racist or not, they stated that other racists in the past have hit people with cars. The truck was also wholly stopped when the men confronted the driver. No one in the truck appeared to threaten any of the protestors.

AmmoLand reached out to Indy10 for clarification. A spokesperson for the group said one of the men that pulled his gun, which is only known as ‘Icon,’ said he was afraid for his life because the driver revved their engine and had tinted windows.

When AmmoLand pushed the group for an explanation of why the group would run after the truck if they were afraid for their lives, the spokesperson didn’t answer and stopped responding to all our questions.

Police have not filed charges and have not identified the suspects.

