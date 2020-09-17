A Case For Concealed Carry Insurance Year 2020 and Beyond

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Opinion by Alan Chwick & Joanne D Eisen

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- In these troubled times, where insanity has joined hate, and hate has found a new outlet in violence – that is sudden, and often unexpected, we Americans still act like Americans. We continue to take practical steps to protect ourselves, and we may take some tough new positions.

We are told that we can expect the rampage of violent behavior to last for years because this kind of violent hate cannot be easily turned off. We are in a tough position because they, and we know who ‘they’ are, are insane and/or, ignorant, corrupt or unintelligent, and we may infer, from their previous attacks and crazed behavior, that we may be in mortal danger. Once, we might have hesitated an extra second before taking action, we no longer may have that option.

When that time comes, we will have a very heavy decision to make, and that decision may be to shoot to survive.

If you are one of the millions of new gun-owners, already own a firearm or plan on purchasing one, for concealed carry protection, you should consider Concealed Carry Insurance. Just like Homeowners, Automobile, Flood, et al., insurance, it’s coverage that we pray we never need but is there when we need it.

Like all other insurances, Concealed Carry Insurance helps to ensure that we can possibly carry on financially, may help to balance the Big Guy against the Little Guy, may give us some peace of mind through its support, and lastly, it may make us financially whole, or close to it, after an event.

Importantly though, all insurances are a tricky purchase. Just like your other policies, which are bought promises to do something for you, the Concealed Carry Insurance policies all have different features. And picking the features/protections that you want, have prices attached to them. If you think that the purchase of insurance is like buying a hard good, or groceries, think again.

Basic Concealed Carry Insurance Policies start at about $20 – $25 per month and go higher. For this basic amount, you should get three things:

Personal Injury, Bodily Injury, and Property Damage Coverage

Civil Liability Defense Coverage

Criminal Proceedings Defense Coverage

Remember, there would be money limitations, and there may be more available features. An example of a policy, that I currently carry (Redacted), is:

So, when you legally use a firearm for defense, and you have no idea what the next moment after will bring. With an insurance plan already in place, you will have a number to call, to help get things moving in the right direction.

The insurance is not necessarily your first item of importance when first starting out on the path to gun ownership, as there are many other steps that you must do. To name a few:

Of course,,, purchase a firearm.

Learn and practice gun safety.

Get defensive training.

Know the gun laws of your state, and any state you travel to.

Acquire a Carry License, if required.

Know how to maintain your firearm – Cleaning & lubrication.

Select reputable carry/self-defense ammo.

Consider insurance.

Practice, practice, and practice some more.

A good place to start to find comparisons is with some articles on AmmoLand News:

Then take a look at some Carry Insurance/protection plan firms like United States Concealed Carry Association. Remember, these are just a few starting points, as there are really quite a few insurance companies that offer Concealed Carry Policies.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Insurance may, in the future, become compulsory, and as of this printing, there are a few states where you can’t get coverage. They are:

New York

New Jersey

Washington

* – We are not connected/associated with any Concealed Carry Insurance companies, nor do we endorse any company or policy.

About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com). [email protected] | TWITTER: @iNCNF

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State, but to Virginia. [email protected]