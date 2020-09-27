Free State Needs A Senator Who Respects Freedom

New Hampshire – -(AmmoLand.com)- “Live Free or Die” is the state motto of New Hampshire. Sadly, though, when it comes to the voting to ensure that they live free, an anti-freedom lawmaker has been holding on for far too long.

Jeanne Shaheen was the governor of the state when she first ran for the Senate in 2002. She lost that race to John Sununu, the son of the former White House chief of staff. Six years later, though, she won the rematch, and then won re-election in 2014 against Scott Brown, who famously won the Massachusetts seat once held by Ted Kennedy in a special election upset.

Shaheen has not been a supporter of our Second Amendment rights over the years. Project Vote Smart has recorded votes in favor of gun bans, magazine bans, and “universal background checks” that targeted law-abiding gun owners, not criminals. But Shaheen’s hostility towards our Second Amendment rights went beyond just voting for bad legislation.

She opposed efforts to block American entry into the Arms Trade Treaty and voted to block concealed carry reciprocity. She also was one of 47 Senators who opposed cloture on the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act, preventing the bill from getting a final vote.

The votes on the Second Amendment issues are bad enough. However, Shaheen’s disregard for freedom goes beyond voting for gun bans. She also compiled a rotten record on the secondary issues that matter to Second Amendment supporters.

Shaheen voted to put Justices Kagan and Sotomayor on the Supreme Court – both of whom voted to reward a bad-faith effort by New York City to avoid scrutiny of its onerous regulations by declaring the case moot. Since President Trump took office, she’s opposed the confirmation of judges who would defend our Second Amendment rights.

She also has backed various efforts to enact campaign finance “reform” that would have the effect of silencing grassroots advocacy for the Second Amendment. In essence, not only does she want to take away guns, she wants to take away our ability to even make the argument in favor of the Second Amendment. This is a track record that does not warrant six more years in the United States Senate.

The good news is that Shaheen is facing a Republican challenger, Corky Messner. Messner’s campaign site includes a promise to oppose efforts to “weaken our First and Second Amendment rights.” You can check out the rest of his campaign site here. You also should donate to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help defeat Shaheen and other anti-Second Amendment officials at all levels of government.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.