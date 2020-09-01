Primary Arms SLx 5x36mm Gen III Prism Scope ACSS-5.56/.308 Reticle $329.99 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Primary Arms SLx 5x36mm Gen III Prism Scope with the popular ACSS-5.56/.308 Reticle back in stock and shipping FREE for $329.99. The Slx has a unique 5X magnification that is perfect for 223/5.56 caliber and fast, both-eyes-open, shooting.

The SLx optics are the heart of our lineup. The trusted optics that have built our reputation through the years. Although many SLx optics will be familiar to Primary Arms fans, we are always pushing forward with new generations and adding even more options in response to the demands of our loyal customers. The Primary Arms 5X Compact Prism Scope Gen III with improved ACSS 5.56 reticle is our most powerful prism scope design. The 5X magnification and bright illuminated horseshoe and chevron reticle allow for surprisingly fast, both-eyes-open shooting at close range, while the ACSS reticle allows for consistent hits on targets out to an impressive 800 yards. The Gen III scope has been equipped with our next generation ruggedized mounts to provide flexible mounting options with incredible clamping power. Features: New Ruggedized Mount provides exceptional clamping power

Includes AR-height riser

ACSS 5.56 reticle has BDC and ranging out to 800 yards with 5.56 NATO, .223 Remington, 5.45x39mm, and .308 Winchester

Partially illuminated reticle is visible even in bright daylight with red or green illumination

Red or green illumination available on the same optic for greater flexibility

Removable M1913 picatinny top rail for accessories or piggy-backed red dot sights

Generous 10.3mm exit pupil allows for a bright and forgiving eye box

31.5ft field of view at 100 yards provides easier tracking of mobile targets

2.7″ – 3.0″ of eye relief

1/4 MOA turret clicks are tactile and audible for easy zeroing

Tough prism scope is waterproof, fog resistant, and shockproof

Durable hardcoat anodized black finish

Compatible with standard carry handle mounts

Protected by a lifetime warranty The heart of our tough Gen II 5X Prism Scope is the ACSS 5.56 reticle that combines ranging, wind leads, moving target leads, and ballistic drop compensation out to 800 yards. To the right of the BDC ladder is our integrated ranging system. Place the bottom of the target on the bottom rung, and range up. If you know your targets are roughly 18 inches wide, they can be ranged on the side Auto Range system, or directly on the BDC hold overs! Two dots on either side of the horseshoe offer a moving target lead moving with an average speed of 8.6 MPH. Each step of the BDC system includes a 5 MPH wind hold, drastically improving first hit probability at any range. A center chevron allows for an infinitely precise aiming point that won't occlude the target. As an added bonus, the glass etched reticle does not require batteries or illumination, but 10 brightness settings (5 red and 5 green) allow for fast acquisition in close quarters, or enhanced visibility in fading light, powered by a common CR2032 battery! The SLx 5X Gen III has even greater strength and flexibility than ever before with our next generation ruggedized mounting system. We’ve upgraded everything about the mount from materials and finish to the design to create a mount that will not just clamp securely to your rail, but stand up the rigors of real-world use. Integrated recoil lugs help lock your mount in place against the heaviest recoil while large diameter crossbolts give you significantly improved clamping power and will hold up to significant torque. The included riser is the perfect height for AR-15s and AR-10s, but can be easily removed for carry handle or AK use as well.

