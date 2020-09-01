Trumps’ ICE Enforcement Deports 2,000+ Rapists, Child Molesters, Murders, Abusers

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- President Trumps' ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations have run to ground and deported over 2,000 foreign national rapists, child molesters, murders, kidnappers, domestic abusers, and rioters in one of the largest round-ups of illegal criminal aliens to date. Hopefully, we will see larger versions of these operations in the coming month, and years. If this was Joe Bidens' American, we would be giving them welfare, health-care, housing, and voting rights.

From the ICE announcement:

ICE Announces Results of Latest Operations Targeting Criminal Aliens

Targets included those with arrests or convictions for assault, domestic violence, other crimes involving victims.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday the results of recent enforcement actions targeting removable aliens who have been arrested for, or have pending charges or convictions, for crimes involving victims.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of the ICE Director Tony H. Pham. “By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.”

Data captured from July 13 to Aug. 20 shows that ICE officers arrested more than 2,000 at-large individuals living illegally in the U.S., or who are removable from the U.S. due to their criminal histories. About 85 percent of those arrested by ICE on immigration charges also had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

Many had multiple criminal convictions and pending charges for crimes committed against victims. (Note: these numbers represent criminal charges and convictions, not individuals. Individuals can have multiple criminal charges and convictions.) Those crimes included:

388 convictions and 386 pending charges for assault – including simple assault, battery against family and non-family members and assault against law enforcement;

291 convictions and 216 pending charges for domestic violence;

83 convictions and 64 pending charges for sexual offenses – including rape, sexual assault, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender;

136 convictions and 63 pending charges for family offenses – including neglect and cruelty towards a spouse or child;

71 convictions and 40 pending charges for sexual offenses involving a minor;

14 convictions and 12 pending charges for homicide – negligent manslaughter and murder;

23 convictions and 44 pending charges for harassment – extortion, intimidation and harassing communications;

29 convictions and 7 pending charges for hit-and-run;

20 convictions and 10 pending charges for robbery;

12 convictions and 2 pending charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor;

9 convictions and 15 pending charges for kidnapping;

11 convictions and 3 pending charges for identity theft;

1 conviction and 1 pending charge for arson; and 1 conviction for rioting.

ICE continues to target criminal aliens and other public safety and national security threats every day. ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All those in violation of immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States. ICE takes many factors into account when investigating and arresting individuals, including their criminal and immigration history.

Victims of crime committed by individuals with a nexus to immigration are encouraged to contact ICE’s VOICE office if they need assistance. The VOICE office affords victims and their loved ones a single point of contact to obtain information regarding criminal aliens in ICE custody, including the ability to get automated custody status information, releasable case history about the perpetrator, or having an ICE representative explain the immigration enforcement and removal process. The toll-free VOICE Hotline number is 1-855-48-VOICE.

ICE exercises all appropriate prosecutorial discretion when encountering the family members of arrest targets and evaluates each individual situation to determine the appropriate course of action. In according with ICE Directive 10076.1 Prosecutorial Discretion: Certain Victims, Witnesses, and Plaintiffs, ICE exercises all appropriate prosecutorial discretion to minimize any effect that immigration enforcement may have on the willingness and ability of victims, witnesses, and plaintiffs to call police and pursue justice.

In FY 2019, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested individuals with more than 1,900 convictions and charges for homicide, 1,800 for kidnapping, 12,000 sex offenses, 5,000 sexual assaults, 45,000 assaults, 67,000 crimes involving drugs, 10,000 weapons offenses, and 74,000 DUIs.