U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Arizona Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally spent two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being appointed to the upper chamber last year. Prior to serving in Congress, Sen. McSally spent 26 years in the U.S. Air Force including flying A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in Operation Southern Watch over Iraq. The senator was the first female U.S. fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron.
Speaking with dozens of members of the firearm and ammunition industry for an NSSF Political Action Committee virtual town hall, Sen. McSally got right to the point when asked by NSSF’s Larry Keane what the Second Amendment means to her.
“I’ve put my life on the line for the Second Amendment,” she said.
Citizens’ Self Defense
Sen. McSally joined a June 19th, 2020, NSSF PAC virtual town hall event as firearm sales continue at record levels. This includes millions of first-time buyers and accounts for growing numbers of women and minority gun owners. NSSF’s Keane pointed to the overlapping concerning circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, shuttered businesses, and now the rioting and looting.
McSally agreed, adding, “I really believe people are just becoming more mindful of their safety.”
Banking Discrimination, COVID Business Protections
Sen. McSally joined the town hall after leaving the Senate floor where debate wrapped up on the Great American Outdoors Act, which later passed in widespread bipartisan agreement. An avid outdoors enthusiast on top of her firearm qualifications, Sen. McSally tweeted after final GAOA passage –
“NEWS: Our historic legislation to restore Arizona’s crown jewel national parks, improve access to our public lands, & reinvigorate our outdoor recreation economy just passed the Senate. This is a huge win for AZ and all of us who love the outdoors.”
Keane asked about firearm industry priorities that might be included in a future COVID-19 pandemic relief package. Sen. McSally discussed the importance of Senate action to prohibit financial institutions and software processing companies from enacting discriminatory actions against lawfully operating businesses. Lastly, she voiced her strong support for additional funding to help with the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) backlog due to elevated firearm purchases, as well as the inclusion of liability protections for business owners as they work to safely bring employees back into stores and reopen the economy through the summer.
Arizona Senate Race, Gun Owners Get Out and VOTE for McSally!
Sen. McSally’s race appears to be ground zero for which party has control of the Senate. She reminded town hall participants of her strong legislative record, hardworking team, and cautioned, “Don’t believe the polls now. We’re in a strong position.”
Keane and Sen. McSally discussed her opponent Mark Kelly, the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and gun control’s number one ally this campaign cycle. Outside groups like billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and others are pouring millions of dollars into Arizona to help Kelly, who so far remains largely undefined and in hiding.
Sen. McSally wrapped up the town hall by recalling the successes of the Senate and President Donald Trump in placing more than 200 pro-Second Amendment federal judges on the bench, including two on the Supreme Court, reinforcing just how important it is for industry-supporting Senators to remain in office.
As the November elections draw near, NSSF will continue updating the online voter education resource #GUNVOTE to make sure industry members and Second Amendment voters are educated heading into the polls so they don’t risk your rights.
About The National Shooting Sports Foundation
The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting, and shooting sports industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. www.nssf.org
For this race (and I would argue for ALL the primaries this year) there are two rules. #1: The “Buckley Rule” – [In a primary election] “the wisest choice would be the one who would win. No sense running Mona Lisa in a beauty contest. I’d be for the most [conservative], viable candidate who could win.” I believe Martha falls into this category. She may not check every box on a rockrib conservative’s checklist, but I think she can win. #2: The “Limbaugh Rule” – “In an election year when voters are fed up with liberalism, you vote for the… Read more »
So, did you like McCain? Because #1 is exactly how you get more McCain. (Which is actually pretty apt for Buckley.)
McCain was a stain on Arizona. He was a egomaniac, a globalist, a warmonger, a media whore, and a backstabbed who lied every six years, pretending to hold conservative values just to get elected. He betrayed America on border funding, deporting illegals, and healthcare. Not to mention as a person he was a detestable POS.
McCain was a stain and disgrace on every damn thing he was involved in. From his personal life,politics,and the military. He was a coward and a traitor not only to Arizona but the entire country! That useless bastard will not be missed!
Bones,
Regardless of how people feel about Buckley and McCain, Pragmatism is a better choice than making Perfect the enemy of good.
It makes me wonder what they see as the alternative…voting for a Democrat? Life isn’t black and white. You have to live with shades of gray or you just cut of your nose. Pick someone youcan live with who can win, not someone who will lose gloriously.
There is a primary in AZ on August 4th and a very good choice to replace McSalley will be Daniel McCarthy. I have been following his blogs and comments and attending the rally’s about all this “pandemic” etc. BS and he would be a strong voice against this FEAR tactic being foisted upon the “sheeple” in this country…
Perhaps the focus should be to remove the sources of funding these groups, and I am not talking about the actual money. Surely it is obvious there supports of such innocently named organization is the very definition of Domestic Terrorism. Earth where only governments have weapons is simply a celestial concentration camp.
How sure is everyone that she is not a clown playing a role until she is elected and then reveals the real person she is? I swear, I do not trust any of these PsOS.I dont give a damn what theyve done in the PAST or what they say. Human beings are the most vile, deceptive creatures on the face of this planet and I’m having a hard time trusting any of them.
@Bill, She has two terms in the U.S. House of Reps and is now a U.S. Senator. I suppose that you could go by that. Personally, it is good enough for me that she was an A-10 driver. I love A-10 drivers guarding me from above, ready to come to my and my men’s rescue if the attack plan turns to shit. God bless every A-10 driver, ever.
I commanded a Bn. She commanded a fighter wing! She has to be smarter than me!
All that would have me right there with you but then out of her mouth apparently comes the word Bi-Partisan and I’m overcome with that stench called Susan Collins.
Wow, what a nasty old curmudgeon. Take some prozac and go back to bed, you most vile, deceptive creatures on the face of this planet (your words).
I made the mistake of giving the McSally campaign my email address sometime back. Since then I’ve been barraged by every R politician in the US. When I block someone, they come back with a slightly different sender name.
Note to politicians: I will not be nagged. Nagging me will not accomplish your goal, and is in-fact counterproductive.
@Buster, It is their computers. Your note about not being nagged should be to their computers.
Block the sender domain, not each individual email address.
Mark Kelly is going to win. And it’s all Martha McSally’s fault. She lost to Kirsten Sinema, a radical lefty, was somehow appointed to John McCains seat, she doesn’t care about us in Arizona, and to prove it, she goes o. A book campaign instead of going on her real campaign to get elected. (Notice it isn’t re-elected as she was never elected to the Senate) her publicist booked her on a morning talk radio show in Tucson, she cancelled the day prior saying “I would prefer not to talk to Garret.” I have seen 2 little signs for her… Read more »
@Boxer, So you would prefer two libtards from the democrat party. News flash: they not only don’t care about you, but also democrat party hacks work actively to diminish your Constitutional Rights.
I never said that. I’ll vote for whoever is best for Arizona, which still needs to be decided in the primary. But I’d prefer that the Senator go on a campaign tour and talk to her constituents instead of going to other states trying to sell her pathetic book. It’s about time she “grow a pair of ovaries”, and face the people she is supposed to be representing, instead of running away.
I’ve received two comms from McSally in the past couple of weeks. Both of them were gushes about how proud she is to be named one of the top bipartisan members of the Senate, and how closely she works with her fellow “Prada socialist” Sen. Synema on lots of pothole projects, none of which actually help Arizona conservatives, and none of which are important to address the civil war in our future. As far as I’m concerned, I already effectively have two libtards from the democrat party. “I used to shoot big projectiles when I was in the service” doesn’t… Read more »
Bi_Partisan means compromise with Dems. Like my RINO senator Susan Collins.
Obviously NOT on the southern border wall, yesterday she came out for amnesty for the so called dreamers. Real principled “conservative’ there… be careful with her, Arizona, we still haven’t forgiven you for McCain.
McCain and Flake were both major RINOs and along with Sinema were big mistakes for Arizona. They make us ashamed to be represented by these POS here in Arizona. Sometimes, there are no good choices.
If there are no good choices, it’s because Arizona’s GOP wants to ensure you don’t get the choices you want. Think about that.
Agreed, bottom line is the Democrats and Republicans are nothing more than two sides of the same rotten coin.
Her opponent, Mark “Giffords” Kelly promises to be the best and most loyal senator Michael Bloomberg’s money can buy, for Michael Bloomberg. He will spend his spare time cashing in with his Communist Chinese buddies. That is the clear choice. Martha’s favorite gun is her 30mm cannon. Marks favorite gun is any gun in YOUR gun safe.
McSally needs every supporter to spread the word and get out and vote this November. Pray for her too. Every senate position is incredibly valuable. Mark Kelly is one of the leaders of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Mike Bloomberg’s Gun-Control Group To Spend $5M On Arizona Campaigns
Associated Press
“A gun-control advocacy group co-founded by Mike Bloomberg announced Tuesday it will spend at least $5 million on Arizona political campaigns this year.
Everytown for Gun Safety said the money will support Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Mark Kelly’s Senate bid and candidates running in five legislative districts.”
