FPC: Supreme Court Should Decide Non-Violent Felons Have 2A Rights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last Thursday, Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and Firearms Policy Foundation (FPF) announced the filing of an important brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of a Petition for Writ of Certiorari in the case of Torres v. the United States. FPC’s brief contains authoritative research showing that the federal ban on firearm possession by nonviolent felons is unconstitutional and not historically supported. It is available online at FPCLegal.org.
Torres v. United States challenges the federal prohibition on firearm ownership by felons, as it applies to nonviolent felons. Specifically, Mr. Torres was convicted of a felony and is subject to a lifetime firearms prohibition based on a DUI offense. After the Ninth Circuit upheld this firearms ban earlier this year, Mr. Torres petitioned the Supreme Court to hear his case.
FPC and FPF filed an amicus brief in support of Mr. Torres’s petition, providing the Court with a thorough historical analysis that proves only violent people have traditionally been prohibited from possessing arms throughout American history. The federal prohibition on nonviolent criminals, like Mr. Torres, is not supported by the original understanding of the Second Amendment.
“The Founders never intended for peaceable persons to be denied the right to keep and bear arms,” said FPC Director of Research, Joseph Greenlee. “We’re hopeful that the Court will grant certiorari and clarify that nonviolent persons, like Mr. Torres, cannot be prohibited from owning a firearm.”
The brief was authored by FPC Director of Research Joseph Greenlee, on behalf of FPC, FPF, California Gun Rights Foundation (CGF), Madison Society Foundation (MSF), and Second Amendment Foundation (SAF).
Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom. Gun owners and Second Amendment supporters can join the FPC Grassroots Army at JoinFPC.org.
Those of you who want people convicted of felony crimes to be able to possess firearms might just think twice if you had read as many “presentence reports” as I have. This is a report which basically covers everything of note from the time they were born to when they were arrested for the alleged crime. Maybe then you would see just how screwed up these people’s lives have been and their actions during that life. You get a glimpse into why they turned out the way they did and how many of them never stood a chance. But, that… Read more »
They take peoples 2A for filling out paperwork incorrectly (a felony) and they are actually now taking 2A without even a trial equating to no due process. You can read these cases over on FPC’s web site and there is no law requiring an American to be an upstanding (decent) citizen to have rights which is discussed in the brief.
Hopefully the ruling will include “specific” crimes that the government considers “violent crime” that falls under 922 or ATF and states will just continue broad interpretations of what they dream up as violent crime kinda like how that jackwad attorney Katyal for Hawaii in Young v Hawaii 9th Circus appellate court completely disregards Heller saying Heller doesn’t just make decades of un-constitutional gun control magically disappear as if the jackwad is god when in fact he (Katyal) is just a treasonous jackwad. My state law that bans firearms for felons expressly states which violent felony’s (only violent felony’s) the ban… Read more »
I periodically read where people arrested for drug offenses, where they possessed firearms but such weapons were never used against police or others, are charged with “violent felonies”. I am not sure, having been out of the LE game for years, but it sounds as though the lawmakers or the cops just make up definitions or pull them from out of their own butts. If no violence or threat of violence was made, how do they classify them as “violent” felonies?
In your example they have been defining “drug offenses” as related to violent crime on the theory that drug users are criminals that escalate thier crime into violent offenses and therefore must be disarmed. Additionally the mere presence of a firearm combined with the presence of an illicit drug eqates to a crime committed “in essence” with a firearm. The only crime under my state law that I break when I’m carrying is when I tell somebody to, “Fxck off” when they try to make me wear a muzzle. My state has a law about that word because they say… Read more »