Introducing Galco’s VHS 4.0 for the 4in S&W X Frame

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s original VHS (Vertical Holster System) was field-proven across the globe from Afghanistan to America. The VHS provides a very comfortable alternative for those who like Galco’s world-famous Miami Classic but prefer the traditional vertical carry style.

After over a decade of experience with the VHS, Galco has continued to refine, update, and improve it. The VHS 4.0 brings recontoured shoulder straps for added comfort and concealment, the introduction of a new harness fastener system, the addition of an innovative new tie-down system, and a new spare ammo carrier for revolver fits.

A key component of all Galco shoulder systems, including the VHS 4.0, is the harness. It uses a four-point harness that pivots independently, connected by our clover-shaped, trademarked Flexalon swivel backplate. Along with our patented swivel connectors, this results in a perfect fit and lasting comfort for virtually all body sizes and shapes. The new tool-free harness fastener system offers better security, ease of assembly, and a greatly reduced chance of fastener loss.

The VHS 4.0 for revolvers comes complete with a vertical holster, harness, double speedloader carrier, tie-downs, and harness fasteners. It’s fully modular, so optional interchangeable accessories and components may be purchased separately to create a unique shoulder system all your own.

The VHS 4.0 for the 4” X Frame is ambidextrous and available in tan at an MSRP of $259.

Visit Galco’s website today at galcousa.com and see the complete line!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.