Introducing Standalone Red Dot Ready Slides from LTT

You asked for it and Langdon Tactical Technology (LTT) listened. The standalone 92 Elite LTT Red Dot Optic Ready Slide (Full-Size) is now available for purchase.

“We’ve taken our Red Dot Ready Optic Cut for the 92 slides and made it available as a complete stand-alone slide,” says, Ernest Langdon, President and CEO of Langdon Tactical. “You can now upgrade almost any 92 series pistol to take a red dot.” The slides are built-out with a front sight post and adapter plate already installed. Consumers will need to use their existing barrel, guide rod and recoil spring, however, Langdon added, “We would encourage customers to replace their locking block and barrel with a complete barrel assembly for proper fit with a brand new slide.”

Bolt on your choice of RMR patterned micro-red dot, assemble slide to your frame, and zero your pistol. It will work on all full-size 92 FS models and forward, Brigadiers and M9A1 frames.

All Elite LTT Red Dot Ready Slides are cerakoted black and ship with the RMR-footprint pattern adapter plate already installed and are ready to accept your optic upon arrival. These are only available in Full-Size at this time. We hope to have Compact slides available soon.

Compatibility Specifications:

Our slides will work on any 92 FS and later model pistol with the exception of 92A1 and 92S pistol frames – these will fit and function with Brigadiers and M9A1s

Compact & Centurion owners order Compact slide; Full Size owners order Full Size Slide – Compact slides will fit Compact and Centurion frame pistols only!

This slide kit does NOT ship with a red dot optic OR a barrel/recoil assembly, if you are looking for a full slide build, please add these products to your order:

Elite LTT Barrel or Threaded Barrel

Wilson Combat Steel Guide Rod

Chrome Silicon Recoil Spring

About Langdon Tactical Technology

Langdon Tactical Technology creates customized confidence by making great firearms extraordinary. LTT puts the art and skill of craftsmen to work for a better fit finish, and optimize all the pieces and parts that mass production and assembly can never reproduce. The result is a firearm that gives ultimate confidence tailored to the shooter.