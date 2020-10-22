Ruger-57 Awarded Best Overall New Product by NASGW-POMA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to announce that the Ruger-57 pistol has been awarded the Caliber Award in the Best Overall New Product category by the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) in partnership with the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA).

“We are honored that the Ruger-57 pistol has been recognized by NASGW-POMA as the Best Overall New Product from the past year,” said Ruger President and CEO Chris Killoy. “New product innovation remains the cornerstone of our company, and we are proud of the exceptional team of folks who worked passionately to bring this product to market.”

The NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards honor the highest caliber new products in six product categories, as well as a Best Overall New Product. The winners for each category are chosen by an independent panel of 18 industry professionals. In order to qualify, manufacturers needed to be a NASGW member in good standing, the product must have been publicly released between the end of last year's NASGW Expo and the beginning of this year's Expo, and submission of the products was required through the NASGW Expo New Product Showcase.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.