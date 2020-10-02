Team JP Shooter Chris Barrett Claims Multiple Steel Challenge World Titles

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Chris Barrett from the JP Enterprises shooting team claimed three World Champion titles while also setting three world records at the 2020 World Speed Shooting Championship, two with his JP Enterprises GMR-15™ Pistol Caliber Carbine. Facing off against an international field of nearly 700 shooters, Barrett clocked in the fastest ever recorded times in the Rimfire Rifle Open, PCC Irons, and PCC Open divisions as well as the fastest overall time for the event.

Last year marked a milestone for the sport of Steel Challenge as Barrett was the first shooter to achieve a sub-60 second match score at the Alabama State Steel Challenge Championship with a rimfire rifle. He followed this by breaking the 60-second barrier with a PCC this year, clocking a 57.86-second run in August. The World Speed Shooting Championship provided him the opportunity to set the world record for PCC, breaking the standing 69.56-second time by ten full seconds with his 59.46-second run in PCC Irons. He also won the PCC Open division with a 60.33, five seconds below the previous world record.

“This was the biggest event on our 2020 calendar,” said Jesse Gangl, Marketing Director for JP Enterprises. “Chris is such an astounding talent, it’s amazing that this is only his second season shooting PCC in Steel Challenge. We’re truly proud to have the world’s best shooting one of our rifles.”

A student at North Georgia College, Barrett looks forward to refocusing on his studies with his major 2020 accomplishment in the rearview. Pandemic match reschedulings, ammo shortages, and injuries have made for a challenging season for Barrett leading up to the championship. He looks to defend his titles and improve his times next April at the 2021 World Championship.

“I couldn’t perform at this level without the support of the best companies and people in the industry,” said Barrett. “I really wanted to break the PCC record this year, and I couldn’t have done it without JP and the GMR-15™. The ultralight model I switched to just last month helped make everything possible, and there’s nothing better for speed and reliability. I can’t wait to push it even further next year.”

About JP Enterprises

The product of company founder, John Paul’s 40+ years of recreational and professional shooting experience, JP Enterprises is a designer and manufacturer of premium AR rifles and innovative components for duty, competition and recreational use. JP designs are influenced by cooperation with professional shooters in most every firearm-related field as well as by hundreds of hours spent each year by JP engineers and employees in rigorous, top-level competitions around the country. Innovating and refining to meet these practical demands has made JP rifles the benchmark of quality AR engineering and performance.

For more information on JP Enterprises, visit their website at www.jprifles.com and keep up to date on the newest JP developments at Facebook.com/JPRifles, Twitter.com/JPRifles, YouTube.com/JPRifles, and Instagram.com/JPRifles.