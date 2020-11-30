U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- There are few things more dependable than a quality made, rough-and-tumble bolt-action rifle. It has long been the preferred action of hunters around the world, and it's been the goal of gunmakers to build rifles that are both accurate and as rugged as possible.

That's what CZ-USA has done with the new version of its popular 557 bolt-action rifle, the 557 Eclipse. This no-nonsense hunting gun is built around the gunmaker's precision push-feed action. It is mated to a 20.5-inch CZ barrel, cold hammer-forged and lapped in the CZ factory, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and a long shooting life.

CZ-USA 557 Eclipse Rifle

The 557 Eclipse retains the original 557's American-pattern stock with a strong pistol grip, a slight palm swell and a high, flat comb. Furnished in black, glass-reinforced polymer stock instead of wood, the Eclipse features a Soft Touch surface finish that will stand up to the harshest weather conditions and the roughest treatment while providing a non-slip grip.

This rifle possesses the accuracy CZ is known for, and at the same time, is an extremely affordable bolt-gun option for many hunters. The 557 Eclipse is available chambered for today's most popular hunting cartridges: 308 Win., 30-06 Sprg, and 6.5 Creedmoor. The 6.5 Creedmoor version includes a muzzle with 5/8×24 threads for a suppressor or brake. All models feed from a 5-round, internal magazine with a hinged floorplate and come with 19mm dovetails for the scope rings' rock-solid mounting.

CZ 557 Eclipse Specs:

SKUs: 04145, 04146, 04147

Chambering: 30-06 Sprg, 308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor

Barrel Length: 20.5 inches

Barrel Material: Cold Hammer Forged steel

Twist Rate: 1:10 (.308 and .30-06) or 1:8 (6.5 CM)

Overall Length: 41.65 inches

Magazine Type: Fixed

Magazine Capacity: 5 rounds

Weight: 8 lbs.

Stock: Synthetic, black

Sights: None, integrated 19mm dovetails

Length: 20.5 inches

Trigger Mechanism: Fully Adjustable

Safety: Two-position, push-to-fire

MSRP: $659

About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM.