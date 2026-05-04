Ruger & Beretta Reach Cooperation Agreement, Ruger Stays Independent

Beretta Holding may increase its investment in Ruger up to 25%, but Ruger says it will remain an independent U.S. public company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company and Beretta Holding have reached a cooperation agreement that appears to cool down what had been shaping up as a public fight over Ruger’s future.

The agreement allows Beretta Holding, Ruger’s largest shareholder, to increase its investment in Ruger up to 25% of the company’s outstanding shares. The minimum partial tender offer price would be $44.80 per share in cash, according to Ruger, representing roughly a 20% premium to Ruger’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price before Beretta Holding’s tender offer announcement.

The key point for gun owners and Ruger customers: this is not being presented as a sale of Ruger, a merger, or Beretta taking over the company. Ruger says it will remain an independent U.S. public company, preserving its brand, heritage, and strategic direction.

Ruger is one of the best-known American firearm manufacturers, with major product lines under the Ruger, Marlin, and Glenfield brands. Any suggestion that Ruger was being “sold” to Beretta would be a major story. Based on the terms announced by Ruger, that is not what this agreement says.

The agreement comes after months of tension between the two companies. Ruger’s 2026 proxy materials said Beretta Holding owned approximately 9.95% of Ruger’s common stock and intended to nominate director candidates opposed by Ruger’s board. Ruger also disclosed that Beretta delivered a notice on February 24, 2026, nominating four candidates for election to the board.

That background makes the new agreement more than a routine corporate announcement. Beretta gets room to increase its investment and eventually seek limited board representation. Ruger gets a standstill, the withdrawal of Beretta’s director slate, and a public statement that the company remains independent.

Instead of a takeover, this looks more like a negotiated truce between Ruger’s board and Beretta Holding.

Editor’s Note: AmmoLand has added original context and analysis above. Ruger’s press release follows below as source material for readers.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) (“Ruger” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“Agreement”) with Beretta Holding S.A. (“Beretta Holding”), the Company’s largest shareholder. The Agreement reflects a shared commitment to long-term value creation, constructive engagement, and stability for Ruger’s shareholders, employees, customers and industry partners.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Ruger is expected to allow Beretta Holding to increase its investment to up to 25% of the Company’s outstanding shares. The minimum partial tender offer price shall be $44.80 per share in cash – which represents a ~20% premium to the Company’s 60-day volume-weighted average share price prior to Beretta Holding’s tender offer announcement. Such tender offer has not yet commenced and will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

In connection with this increased investment, Beretta Holding will have the right to nominate up to two independent directors following the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and regulatory approval. At that time, the Company will temporarily expand the Board. The nominees will be subject to Ruger’s Nominating and Governance Committee process and qualification criteria.

As part of the agreement, Beretta Holding has committed to a three-year standstill, during which it will not, among other things, initiate or support any proxy contest or similar action. Over that period, Beretta Holding will also vote its shares in alignment with the Ruger Board’s recommendations on all matters (except in cases where leading independent proxy advisory firms, ISS or Glass Lewis, issue an adverse recommendation or in certain extraordinary transactions not involving Beretta Holding).

Additionally, Beretta Holding has withdrawn its director nominations for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and only Ruger Board-recommended candidates will be up for election at the meeting.

These provisions, together with other provisions in the Agreement, are designed to safeguard Ruger’s independence and stability while increasing alignment of Beretta Holding with all shareholder interests.

“This agreement is strategically valuable and will benefit all Ruger stakeholders,” said John Cosentino, Chairman of the Board of Ruger. “As a Board, our responsibility and duty is to act in the best interests of all shareholders. This agreement provides stability, avoids further expense and distraction, and creates a framework for productive engagement with Beretta Holding while preserving Ruger’s independence and governance standards.”

The Agreement is positive for Ruger and its shareholders and enables Ruger and Beretta Holding to explore avenues for commercial cooperation in a manner that complies with all applicable laws. Importantly, Ruger will remain an independent U.S. public company – preserving its brand, heritage and strategic direction – while benefiting from Beretta Holding’s admirable legacy and global industry leadership.

“We are pleased to have reached this Agreement with Ruger. This cooperation is fully aligned with the Group’s strategy to further strengthen our presence in the United States, a key market where we have been active for several decades, and it reflects our commitment to continued longterm development.” said Dott. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, Chairman and CEO of Beretta Holding. “We are eager to work with the Company toward our shared goal of strengthening execution and positioning Ruger for value creation.”

Further information regarding the Agreement, and a copy of the Agreement, will be made available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across the Ruger, Marlin and Glenfield brands. For over 75 years, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

About Beretta Holding S.A.

With roots dating back to 1526, Beretta Holding is a global family-owned industrial group operating through more than 50 subsidiaries and over 20 internationally recognized brands, with a strong manufacturing footprint in Europe and the United States supporting defense, law enforcement, hunting and shooting sports markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “potential,” “intend,” “plan,” “assume,” “believe,” “forecast,” “look,” “build,” “focus,” “create,” “work,” “continue” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance. Such statements also include, among others, statements with respect to the future performance of the Company, statements with respect to the potential future commencement of a tender offer (and on what timing and terms), statements with respect to the performance of Ruger and Beretta Holding of their respective obligations pursuant to the Agreement and statements with respect to whether any regulatory approvals referred to herein will be received and if so on what terms and timing. The forward-looking statements in this communication are based upon the current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Ruger and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against Ruger, the impact of future firearms control, environmental legislation and accounting estimates and the performance by Ruger and Beretta Holding of their respective obligations pursuant to the Agreement (and, with respect to any regulatory approvals, any matters related to Beretta Holding or its related persons), any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein because of a variety of other factors, including without limitation those detailed in the Ruger’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings made by Ruger with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Ruger expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in beliefs, assumptions or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Ruger has filed a definitive proxy statement and proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders for Ruger’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Proxy Statement”). This press release is not a substitute for such proxy statement. RUGER STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY RUGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by Ruger free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by Ruger are also available free of charge by accessing the “Corporate” section of the Company’s website at www.ruger.com/corporate. The tender offer described in this press release has not commenced. This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither a recommendation, nor an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Company, nor is it a substitute for any tender offer materials that Beretta Holding or the Company will be required to file with the SEC if the tender offer commences. If the tender offer is commenced, Beretta Holding will be required to file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and the Company will be required to file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer. THE COMPANY’S SECURITY HOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE, RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND ANY OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE COMPANY’S SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9, IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING WHETHER TO TENDER THEIR SHARES INTO THE TENDER OFFER, IF THE TENDER OFFER COMMENCES. IF THE TENDER OFFER IS COMMENCED, BERETTA HOLDING’S TENDER OFFER STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING THE RELATED EXHIBITS) AND THE COMPANY’S SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, IF THE TENDER OFFER IS COMMENCED, (I) THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS THAT ARE FILED BY BERETTA HOLDING WITH THE SEC WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FREE OF CHARGE FROM THE INFORMATION AGENT FOR THE TENDER OFFER AND (II) THE COMPANY’S SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9 WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY FREE OF CHARGE BY THE COMPANY.

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