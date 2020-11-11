Jennifer Jacques Joins FPC Team as Director of Communications

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced today that longtime liberty and Second Amendment advocate, writer, shooter, and firearms industry influencer Jennifer Jacques has joined the FPC Team as its Director of Communications.

Jacques’ impressive career spans across multiple avenues of advocacy, truth seeking, and defending freedom, from her time with Americans for Prosperity, Integrity Investigations, and MTC Holsters, LLC, to serving as Editor for the 2nd Amendment/gun news site Bearing Arms, where she covered Second Amendment issues, stories of defensive gun use, personal experiences exercising the right to carry, firearms training, legislation, and legal issues. She has also managed a wide variety of social media platforms and communities, advertising, and freelance content creators. Additionally, Jacques has appeared on television, radio, and podcasts to discuss her own and others’ original content.

“Sharing their commitment to fundamental rights and civil liberties, I am deeply honored to join the Firearms Policy Coalition team as Director of Communications,” said Jacques. “I look forward to working with our amazing team of patriots to actively disrupt the current, and oftentimes misleading, narrative by sharing research, providing educational content, and creating outreach programs designed to empower citizens at the local, state, and federal levels. Now, more than ever, Americans need FPC in their corner to fight infringements on their individual liberties and freedoms. I am excited to hit the ground running and proudly stand with FPC in our mission to defend the People of the United States, advance individual liberty, and fight for constitutional rights.” “FPC’s mission is to defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom, period,” explained FPC President Brandon Combs. “In order for us to accomplish our mission, we will need millions of strong, informed, and passionate individuals in our wonderfully diverse FPC community who are laser-focused, aligned, and mobilizing to move the needle. Through old-fashioned hard work, tenacity, sound strategy, and excellent execution of tactics, Jenn’s team will become the most powerful and effective voice for those who love freedom. I am confident that Ms. Jacques will be an excellent leader of our communications programs and help people become and live free. I could not be more proud and excited to have the superlative Ms. Jacques lead this incredibly important part of our FPC Team.”

Just last week, Firearms Policy Coalition filed several major federal Second Amendment lawsuits, including challenges to New Jersey’s carry ban (Bennett v. Davis), New York City’s carry ban (Greco v. New York City), and the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition by federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. BATFE). To follow these and other legal cases FPC is actively working on, visit the Legal Action section of our website. You can also follow and connect with FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and in other social communities.

About Firearms Policy Coalition

Firearms Policy Coalition (firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, and other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts.