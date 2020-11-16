Loeffler One of the Last Chances to Hold the Line in Georgia

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Barring a miracle in the courts and some state legislatures willing to act should the court rule, Second Amendment supporters will have an avowed enemy in the White House who will seek to unjustly punish them for the many crimes and acts of madness they did not commit. This needs to be acknowledged (to concede would, to borrow the phrasing of one anti-Second Amendment extremist, be to admit and accept that what happened with the vote counts and the ballots in multiple locations on November 3 was right – and based on what we know, what happened wasn’t right). I would be lying if I said it was right, and I have pretty much-called things as I see it on Ammoland.

Now comes the task of maintaining a firewall against the plans for court-packing and other methods of permanently rigging the election system against us. Right now, that means working to win the two runoff elections for the Senate seats from Georgia. One, as we noted earlier, is a special election. The good news is that the GOP has Kelly Loeffler running, and in her brief time as an appointed Senator, she has delivered for Second Amendment supporters.

Loeffler introduced the Gun Owner Privacy Act, which would eliminate wiggle room for using the National Instant Check System (NICS) as a back-door means of gun registration. The legislation did not move in the 116th Congress, but if Loeffler is elected to fill the rest of Senator Johnny Isakson, she could reintroduce it in the 117th.

Loeffler also backed S Con Res 40, which would have put both houses of Congress squarely against the “may issue” laws in states like New York, California, and New Jersey that have really become de facto “nonissue” states. Such a declaration would be an asset in the litigation that the Second Amendment Foundation is pursuing.

But for the SAF’s litigation strategy to prevail, the possibility of the courts being packed with anti-Second Amendment extremists must be foreclosed for as long as possible. To do that, Loeffler needs to be re-elected. While control of the Senate will not be enough to completely prevent the administrative moves that we will likely see be made against our rights over the next four years, it can keep the courts as a bulwark against the worst of them.

To support Loeffler’s bid to finish Isakson’s term, Second Amendment supporters can check out her campaign website. They also need to donate generously to the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund. This special election, as well as the regular runoff between Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff (which we will discuss later), is for all the marbles.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.