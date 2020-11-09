The Biggest Dangers from a Biden Presidency

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- While there are still recounts and likely litigation to take place in several close states, there is a very real possibility that Joe Biden will get the necessary 270 electoral votes to take the Oval Office. With two Senate races in Georgia going to January runoffs, there is a chance for a pro-Second Amendment majority, but even then, there will be threats to our rights.

Judicial Nominations

Biden will work to nominate anti-Second Amendment extremists to the federal bench, which means that at the Supreme Court, we will likely see 6-3 in favor of the Second Amendment as the best case option (pray for the health of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito). Then of course, should the Senate fall, there is the very real threat of packing the Supreme Court with anti-Second Amendment extremists. The threat to the landmark Heller and McDonald cases is very real, and it is very imminent.

A Weaponized IRS Attacks Pro-Second Amendment Groups

You think it was just about Trump, right? Wrong. A Biden Administration means that anti-Second Amendment extremists will be seeking to silence their opposition. Remember, one of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign promises was to sic the IRS on the National Rifle Association. Don’t think that other pro-Second Amendment groups will be safe, either. Whether you prefer the Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of America, or the Firearms Policy Coalition, a Biden Administration will sic the IRS on them, too.

ATF Regulations

That AR-15 pistol with a brace? That just became a short-barreled rifle, subject to the National Firearms Act. That will likely just be the first of many regulations. They won’t just be to put some firearms out of meaningful reach, though. You can bet other regulations will be used to drive up the cost for FFLs to do business, and still others will be aimed at making it harder to exercise our Second Amendment rights.

Environmental Regulations

Hunters and other participants in the shooting sports have long been among those who most want to protect this country’s natural beauty and help wildlife. But they will actually be among those facing the worst in the name of the environment. The biggie? Forget the traditional ammo. That will be targeted. In addition, you can bet that the Biden Administration’s ideas for public lands do not involve access to them for hunters and others who take part in the shooting sports. And of course, the less access to hunting, the less hunters there are, and fewer people who (in the mind of Biden and others) have a justifiable “need” to own guns.

The Bully Pulpit

One of the big risks with Joe Biden as President is that he often “sells” his push for infringements on our Second Amendment rights with a somewhat effective outreach to hunters and others. This will be magnified by a media that will turn the Briefing Room into a steno pool. You can bet we will find our efforts to protect ourselves from being punished for crimes and acts of madness that we didn’t commit will have us be characterized as accessories before the fact to the next mass shooting. Worse, this bully pulpit will be used to coordinate corporate gun control, which is far more resistant to grassroots pressure.

Control of the Justice Department

Under President Trump, Second Amendment supporters and pro-Second Amendment groups had an ally in the upcoming legal battles, like the Duncan case, which could head to the Supreme Court. Should Biden hold on, now the Justice Department will be arguing in favor of anti-Second Amendment laws. While this may not make a big difference with the current court, what happens if the court is packed?

The fact is a Biden presidency is very dangerous for the Second Amendment. Second Amendment supporters will need to be ready for a very desperate fight for the nest two to four years, and we will not come out unscathed.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.