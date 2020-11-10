More Deer Season XP Copper Impact Offerings for Your 2020 Season

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (November 10, 2020) — Deer Season XP Copper Impact ammunition provides devastating terminal performance on deer with increased weight retention and deeper penetration, now available in even more popular calibers including 6.5 Creedmoor, 270 WSM, 300 WSM, and shotgun sabot slugs.

Deer Season XP Copper Impact ammunition features an oversized hollow-point bullet that initiates rapid expansion on impact and is protected by a polymer tip in flight for an improved ballistic coefficient. The solid copper construction of the bullet offers improved weight retention over standard jacketed lead-core bullets, which lead to deeper penetration and more consistent pass-throughs.

“With Deer Season XP Copper Impact ammunition, Winchester continues its long-standing tradition of creating innovative ammunition that meets the needs of hunters and shooters,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of marketing and sales for Winchester Ammunition.

The new loads are now available at a retailer or dealer near you. Make sure you are ready for hunting season!

Deer Season XP Copper Impact ammunition is available in 20-round boxes and can be used in areas that require lead-free ammunition.

