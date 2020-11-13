The Fight for the U.S. Senate: A Call to Arms

Georgia, USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- I apologize for the blatantly political post, but we as gun owners need to step once more into the breach and defend our rights and the firearms industry.

The election is not over. In all likelihood Trump has lost the White House and we have Joe Biden for President. As unpalatable as this may be for gun owners, we still have some control over our fate if the Republicans keep control of the Senate. Republicans currently have 50 seats. Democrats have 48. The two remaining seats are in Georgia where there is a runoff election on January 5th. This election is literally for all the marbles as far as gun owners are concerned.

If Democrats win those two seats, the current Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, has promised to do away with the filibuster which requires 60 votes to approve a bill. He can do this with a simple majority which he has because in the event of a tie, Vice-President Harris gets to cast the tie-breaking vote. Doing away with the filibuster allows the Democrats to do several things, all of which they have promised to do and all of which are bad for gun owners and manufacturers.

First, they have promised to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act which protects gun and ammunition manufacturers and dealers from frivolous lawsuits. Without this Act, there is no firearms industry because no manufacturer will be able to afford insurance. In addition, because a repeal would be within the Congress’ Commerce Clause power, it is unlikely the US Supreme Court would step in to prevent this.

Second, they are threatening a new assault weapon ban and/or a registry of existing semi-automatics and magazines in the NFR ala machineguns. At $200 per magazine, many of us will have to take out mortgages to pay for tax stamps. This may be a mixed bag in the Supreme Court. The Court’s new majority may declare an assault weapon ban unconstitutional, but Miller v. US held the NFA registration requirement to be constitutional.

Third, they are threatening to pack the Supreme Court with anti-gun liberal justices. Court packing would consist of expanding the size of the Court, which is within Congress’ power, and naming liberals to the Court to become a new majority. This would have the long-term effect of undermining our judicial system.

Fourth, they are threatening to make Washington DC and Puerto Rico states. This would increase the number of Senate and House seats and Electoral College votes that lean Democrat. It could change election and legislative calculus for a generation or more.

The reason for my long-winded diatribe is to emphasize the importance of winning the two Georgia Senatorial run-off elections. If you live in Georgia, make sure you are registered to vote and your friends and family are registered to vote AND ACTUALLY GO VOTE. Also, contact the Republican campaigns and volunteer to help. There is a lot of work to do. If you do not live in Georgia, contact your friends and relatives that do and ask them to vote. Also, send money if you can afford it. This promises to be the most expensive senate campaign in history. Both sides know how important it is. Whoever wins this election will absolutely dictate the future of firearms manufacturing and rights in this country.

They will also dictate the direction of the country itself. Like I said, this is for all the marbles. ~ Dan

Dan Zelenka

Dan is the president of the Louisiana Shooting Association, a board member of the Citizen’s Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and a practicing attorney in Louisiana. He has been involved in all aspects of the shooting sports for over a half century and is a hunter, competitive rifle and pistol shooter, and firearms collector. These days, Dan spends significant time working with various groups and legislators on gun rights issues.

