California: Concealed Carry Weapon Holder Application Scam: False Text Messages

California – -(AmmoLand.com)- California Rifle & Pistol Association is receiving disturbing reports that California gun owners are receiving text messages on their personal phones claiming that today is the “last day” to get a CCW from their respective County Sheriff, along with a link to an application form. Be warned, this is a fraudulent claim!

At CRPA we have just been advised by numerous Sheriff’s offices across the state that there is a nationwide text message scam that has been targeting citizens with CCW permits.

Those targeted by this scam have received text messages alerting them that their permit needs to be renewed or changed and offers a link to provide the user's information.

These text messages are being sent randomly from phone numbers to people across the entire nation.

DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES!

It appears this latest attack on California gun owners is nothing more than a ploy to obtain their personal information. To what end is unclear. If you receive this message, California Rifle & Pistol Association advises you to delete it off your phone and block the number from which it was sent.

