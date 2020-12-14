Sitting Out Helps Those Who Would Steal Your Rights

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- There has been some sentiment online about sitting out the Georgia runoffs because of what has been going on the last few weeks. Right now, though, the only people who will gain from such an action are those who would punish you for crimes and acts of madness you didn’t commit by stealing your rights.

Right now, our best shot to keep our rights safe is to vote to re-elect Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and to work for their re-election.

If we have the Senate, anti-Second Amendment bills don’t come up, which has been the case since 2018. If we have the Senate, Second Amendment supporters can rest assured that the worst possible nominees don’t get confirmed.

Sitting at home and sulking will come back to bite you. How? Imagine Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, widely speculated as a potential choice for Joe Biden. You’ve seen how he’s waged a campaign against the National Rifle Association for having the temerity to stand up for our Second Amendment rights. What do you think he will do to political opponents if he wields the full power of the Justice Department?

That is before the many other issues that would be at stake. The packing of the Supreme Court, the expansion of lower courts. Think Polymer80 will have a fair shake at the legal process if that happens? Are you ready to see your AR-15 pistol be declared subject to the NFA, and that bureaucratic whim upheld by hacks appointed for their loyalty to an agenda and not on the basis of their understanding of the Constitution and the law?

The fact of the matter is that our enemies, those who seek to strip our Second Amendment rights away and muzzle us through censorship from Silicon Valley and campaign “reform” legislation, get a “vote” in every battle we fight. The fight to restore our rights was not going to be a path of uninterrupted victories at all levels of government.

The question is, what we will do after we’re knocked down? Do we just give up, and let them steal our rights, or do we get right back up and seek to regain what they wrongfully took from us? If you’ve chosen the latter, then check out the campaign sites of Senators Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.