Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Control of the United States Senate will be critical no matter who wins the White House (which will likely be determined after the litigation is resolved). Should Republicans control the body, they can either keep continuing the confirmation of judges who would uphold our Second Amendment rights or block judges who would wreck them. Of course, if Democrats get control, they could block pro-Second Amendment judges and ram through judges who would dismantle our rights.

That is why the two Senate runoff elections are so important. We covered the runoff for the special election to fill the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, which Kelly Loeffler is trying to win to complete the six-year term after being appointed. But there is also a regular election, which is for the seat being held by David Perdue who is running for re-election.

We’ve covered Perdue’s very solid pro-Second Amendment track record before, but given all that has happened, it bears repeating. First of all is the fact that Perdue’s co-sponsored numerous pro-Second Amendment bills. His votes for judges who would uphold our rights have been quite numerous over the last four years as well, including for all three of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

Here, though, is also what will be important. Perdue’s first vote in the 117th Congress would be to deny Charles Schumer the position of Senate Majority Leader. Whether the person who takes the oath of office on January 20 is President Trump or Joe Biden, that vote is of huge importance in protecting our Second Amendment rights.

Over the past few years, Second Amendment supporters have failed to keep both Arizona senate seats in pro-Second Amendment hands. The same also goes for the New Hampshire seat in 2016, as well as a number of House races. The importance of backing up those lawmakers who stand with us cannot be emphasized enough. It is hard to imagine that lawmakers can stick with us when we can’t back them up at the polls (or through other turnout mechanisms) when it comes time to vote for them. With Perdue, we can send a message to politicians that loyalty to Second Amendment supporters is not a sucker’s bet.

Re-electing Senator Perdue will take a lot of work. You can check out Senator Perdue’s campaign site, where you can offer your support. Then go to the site for the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and see the options to support pro-Second Amendment candidates at all levels are doing. After all, following the runoffs, it will be time to prepare for the 2022 elections.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.