Another Peach of a Race Down In Georgia

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- While some focus has been on the special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, voters in the Peach State have a regularly-scheduled Senate election on November 3 as well. Given how close the governor’s race was in 2018, Second Amendment supporters need to be ready.

Senator David Perdue is the current incumbent. He is related to current Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and won the seat in 2014 replacing Senator Saxby Chambliss, who had served two terms in the Senate. His margin in that race was a little over seven and a half percent. While there have been closer calls in the past, it was still pretty tight.

In the Senate, Perdue has co-sponsored pro-Second Amendment legislation, including the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act of 2019 and the Restoring the Armed Career Criminal Act that have been covered on Ammoland. Other pro-Second Amendment bills in the areas of suppressors and concealed carry reciprocity have drawn his support as well. In addition, in the 114th and 115th Congress, Perdue pushed for legislation that would assist active and retired law enforcement officers in carrying concealed across state lines – which is currently allowed by federal law see 18 USC 926B and 18 USC 926C).

In essence, Purdue has been a solid supporter of our rights in his first term. This has included being a reliable vote for judges who would defend our Second Amendment rights. In short, while Perdue may not be pushing for sweeping pro-Second Amendment legislation, he is someone Second Amendment supporters can count on to help improve the situation when possible, and to vote against bad legislation.

Perdue’s opponent in this race is Jon Ossoff. On his campaign site, he has come out in support of the whole Bloomberg agenda, including semiauto bans, “universal” background checks, and a host of other unjust infringements on our right to keep and bear arms. He isn’t lacking nerve, though, he claims to support the Second Amendment, despite his push for an anti-Second Amendment wish list.

Worse, he labels the “gun lobby” as “corrupt.” Let’s lay this out: Like Elizabeth Warren, Ossoff is taking the position that those who are defending millions of Americans from being wrongfully punished via infringement of their rights for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit is somehow corrupt.

In addition to showing every likelihood that he would attack our rights, Ossoff’s first vote would be to empower Chuck Schumer, to say nothing of opposing judges who would defend our Second Amendment rights. What should frighten Second Amendment supporters is the fact that Ossoff has shown fundraising prowess, notably in his 2017 special election campaign.

Second Amendment supporters can go to Senator Perdue’s campaign site to see how they can support him. In addition, they should support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to support pro-Second Amendment candidates at all levels of government.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.