Federal Premium HST 9mm 147 Grain JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds – $180.49 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal
Looking for serious defensive ammo? This Federal Premium HST 9mm 147 Grain JHP Battle Pack (250 Rounds) is a strong buy for shooters who want proven 9mm JHP rounds in a long-term storage package. Ammunition Depot has it listed for $189.99, but using code ALAND5 drops the price to $180.49, or about 72 cents per round.
Top Features
- 250 rounds of Federal Premium HST 9mm — five 50-round boxes in one sealed pack
- 147-grain JHP load — built for defensive use, suppressed pistols, and PCC setups
- Subsonic performance — listed at 1,000 FPS, making it a solid suppressor-friendly option
- Nickel-plated brass cases — better corrosion resistance for carry, storage, and reliability
- Waterproof Battle Pack — sealed 16 mil PVC sleeve advertised with up to a 75-year shelf life
Why Shooters Love It
Federal HST has a hard-earned reputation as one of the go-to defensive handgun loads for serious gun owners and law enforcement. This Battle Pack gives you enough ammo to test, carry, rotate, and store without paying inflated small-box prices.
Unbeatable Price
- Regular Price:
$199.99
- Sale Price:
$189.99
- Price with Code ALAND5: $180.49
Live Inventory Price Checker
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|$ 35.99 $ 32.39
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|Fusion Ammo 338 Federal 200gr Bonded Bt - 338 Federal 200gr Bonded Bt 20/Box
|Brownells.com
|$ 48.99
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|Federal Champion Training .22 LR Ammo 40gr LRN 5,000 Rounds
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|$ 339.99
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|Federal HammerDown 127 gr BHP .327 Federal Mag Ammo, 20/pack - LG327F1
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|$ 33.99
|
This is NOT a deal. At 72 cents per round it’s overpriced. You can find sub 50 cents per round 147gr HST available from numerous online retailers via wikiarms.com. Even box per box you can find 60 cent round options. Keep in mind, this was a 26 cent per round product not too long ago.
At over 700/1000 this is a bad deal