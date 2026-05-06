Federal Premium HST 9mm 147 Grain JHP Battle Pack 250 Rounds – $180.49 w/ Code

Limited Time Deal

Looking for serious defensive ammo? This Federal Premium HST 9mm 147 Grain JHP Battle Pack (250 Rounds) is a strong buy for shooters who want proven 9mm JHP rounds in a long-term storage package. Ammunition Depot has it listed for $189.99, but using code ALAND5 drops the price to $180.49, or about 72 cents per round.

Top Features

250 rounds of Federal Premium HST 9mm — five 50-round boxes in one sealed pack

five 50-round boxes in one sealed pack 147-grain JHP load — built for defensive use, suppressed pistols, and PCC setups

built for defensive use, suppressed pistols, and PCC setups Subsonic performance — listed at 1,000 FPS, making it a solid suppressor-friendly option

listed at 1,000 FPS, making it a solid suppressor-friendly option Nickel-plated brass cases — better corrosion resistance for carry, storage, and reliability

better corrosion resistance for carry, storage, and reliability Waterproof Battle Pack — sealed 16 mil PVC sleeve advertised with up to a 75-year shelf life

Why Shooters Love It

Federal HST has a hard-earned reputation as one of the go-to defensive handgun loads for serious gun owners and law enforcement. This Battle Pack gives you enough ammo to test, carry, rotate, and store without paying inflated small-box prices.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $189.99

Price with Code ALAND5: $180.49

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