2021 Gun Bills Filed in Florida – SO FAR…

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)- As Legislators begin to file bills for the 2021 Florida Legislative Session, we are getting questions about various bills due to media reports on gun bills. The list below is a partial list of bills we will be dealing with during the 2021 Legislative Session. The deadline for filing bills for the 2021 Session is not until March 2, 2021, so there will be many more bills filed.

Last session we dealt with 130 bills on our tracking list that could have impacted gun rights, gun owners, hunting, hunters, and the sale, breeding and care, of hunting dogs, etc.

2021 Partial Gun Bill List as of Thursday, January 14, 2021

HOUSE BILLS

HB 25 – Sales of Ammunition – 2021 – by Rep. Dan Daley (D) Requires background checks for sale or transfer of ammunition. Effective Date: October 1, 2021 HB 123 – Carrying of Firearms Without Licenses – 2021 – by Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R)

Removes requirement that license to carry concealed firearm is required in order to carry such firearm; limits areas in which concealed carrying of firearm is prohibited; revises criminal penalties; revises provisions relating to carrying of concealed weapons by nonresidents; provides for issuance of concealed carry licenses for reciprocity purposes; specifies that person not otherwise prohibited by law from possessing firearm may own, possess, & lawfully use firearms & other weapons, ammunition, & supplies for lawful purposes. Effective Date: upon becoming a law HB 167 – Sale, Transfer, or Storage of Firearms – 2021 – by Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D)

Revises requirements for safe storage of firearms; provides criminal penalties if person fails to properly secure or store firearm & minor gains access to weapon as result; requires seller of firearm to provide each purchaser with specified information; revises standard for adults & minors to be criminally negligent in storage of firearm; revises exception to prohibition on storing loaded firearm within reach or easy access of minor who obtains it & commits certain violation. Effective Date: October 1, 2021 Similar to SB-428 HB 213 – Regulation of Concealed Weapons and Firearms – 2021 – by Alex Andrade

Regulation of Concealed Weapons and Firearms: Provides that certain actions creating restrictions or issuance of licenses are subject to penalties under specified provisions; provides that Cabinet member may not make any administrative regulations concerning regulation of firearms & ammunition except as expressly provided by State Constitution or general law; requires DACS to enforce state firearms laws. Effective Date: July 1, 2021 HB 251 – Risk Protection Orders – 2021 by Kelly Skidmore (D) Risk Protection Orders: Redefining term “petitioner” to include individual who has biological or legal parent-child relationship with, who is legal guardian of, or who is spouse or sibling of respondent. Effective Date: July 1, 2021 HB 259 – Safety of Religious Institutions – 2021 by Jayer Williamson (R) – Safety of Religious Institutions: Authorizes concealed weapons or firearms licenseholders to carry a firearm on certain property of church, synagogue, or any other religious institution. Effective Date: upon becoming a law. Identical to SB-498 by Joe Gruters HB 6001 – Licenses to Carry Concealed Weapons or Firearms – 2021- by Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) Removes provision prohibiting concealed carry licensees from openly carrying handgun or carrying concealed weapon or firearm into college or university facility. Effective Date: July 1, 2021 HB 6005 – Restrictions on Firearms and Ammunition During Emergencies – 2021 – by Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) Repeals provisions relating to specified automatic restrictions on firearms & ammunition during certain declared emergencies. Effective Date: upon becoming a law HB 6033 – Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition – 2021 by Dan Daley (D)

Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition: Repeals provisions preempting the field of regulation of firearms & ammunition to Legislature, to exclusion of local jurisdictions. Effective Date: July 1, 2021

SENATE BILLS

SB 294 – Storage of Loaded Firearms – 2021 by Sen. Gary Farmer (D) Storage of Loaded Firearms; Dictating the locations and circumstances in which a loaded firearm is required to be kept and secured with a trigger lock or cable lock; deleting exceptions and criminalizing storage not meeting certain mandates. Effective Date: 7/1/2021 SB 330 – Universal Background Checks – 2021 by Sen. Gary Farmer (D)

Requiring ALL sales, leases, or other transfer of a firearm to be completed through a licensed dealer; authorizing a licensed dealer to charge a buyer or transferee specified fees; Effective Date: 7/1/2021 SB 372 – Three-dimensional Printed Firearms – 2021 by Linda Stewart (D)

Three-dimensional Printed Firearms; Prohibiting a person from printing, transferring, importing into this state, distributing, selling, possessing, or giving to another person certain 3D-printed firearms as of a specified date; providing criminal penalties; requiring persons in possession of such firearms to relinquish them to a law enforcement agency or to the Department of Law Enforcement or to destroy them before the prohibition takes effect, etc. Effective Date: 7/1/2021 SB 428 – Sale, Transfer, or Storage of Firearms – 2021 by Sen. Tina Polsky (D)

Sale, Transfer, or Storage of Firearms; Redefining the term “minor”; revising requirements for the safe storage of loaded firearms; providing criminal penalties if a person fails to properly secure or store a firearm and a minor gains access to the weapon as a result; requiring a seller or transferor of a firearm to provide each purchaser or transferee with specified information; revising the standard for adults and minors to be criminally negligent in the storage of a firearm under certain circumstances, etc. Effective Date: 10/1/2021 Similar to HB-167 SB 498 – Safety of Religious Institutions – 2021 by Joe Gruters (R) Safety of Religious Institutions; Authorizing, for specified purposes, a concealed weapons or firearms licensee to carry a firearm on certain property of a church, a synagogue, or any other religious institution, etc. Effective Date: Upon becoming a law. Identical to HB-259 by Jayer Williamson SB 560 – To Repeal the Statutory Prohibition of Registration of Firearms & Firearm Owners – 2021 – by Gary Farmer, Jr. (D) To repeal s.790.335, that prohibits the registration or recordkeeping of firearms and firearm owners and to repeal s.790.336 that requires any such records to be destroyed. Effective Date: 7/1/2021 (This bill paves the way for gun registration and ultimately gun confiscation.) SB 672 – Repeal Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation – 2021 by Annette Taddeo (D) Preemption of Firearms and Ammunition Regulation; Repealing a provision relating to the preemption of the field of regulation of firearms and ammunition to the Legislature, to the exclusion of local jurisdictions, etc. Effective Date: 7/1/2021

