Arkansas: Stand Your Ground Scheduled for a Committee Hearing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- As previously reported, NRA-backed Stand Your Ground legislation, Senate Bill 24, has been introduced in the Land of Opportunity and is scheduled for a hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Click below to contact committee members and urge them to support Senate Bill 24.

Senate Bill 24would eliminate the duty to retreat for victims of a crime — if passed, a victim who is attacked will no longer be required by law to try and run away. Individuals should not be legally required to retreat from a place they are lawfully present before being allowed to defend themselves.

Again, please contact members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT Stand Your Ground legislation, Senate Bill 24!

