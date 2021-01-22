CZ Adds Match-Grade Chamber to Popular 457 MTR Precision Rimfire Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- For anyone looking to get serious about rimfire competition shooting without the costs of a full-on custom rifle, a new day has dawned. CZ-USA has announced it is offering its match-grade MTR chamber and the extremely tight tolerances that come with it in one of the gunmaker’s most popular 22 LR bolt guns-the 457 VPT (Varmint Precision Trainer).

The MTR chamber has already proven itself in its namesake, CZ 457 Varmint MTR rifle, and has garnered an excellent reputation for accuracy.

The MTR variant of the VPT allows shooters to buy an affordable, match-chambered rifle that’s ready to compete right out of the box. This eliminates the perceived need to upgrade any major components, putting this rifle a step above the competition.

The 457 VPT MTR comes with a cold hammer-forged and lapped 16.2-inch barrel with 1/2×28 threads at the muzzle for a suppressor or muzzle device, and the action is mounted in a Manners carbon fiber stock. It also comes with a fully adjustable trigger, a 5-round detachable magazine, and integrated 11mm dovetails for scope installation with an MSRP of $1,449.

Like CZ’s line of factory-tuned premium pistols, this MTR variant of the VPT features orange accents within its camo color scheme to be easily recognized on the gun rack and the firing line for the special rifle that it is.

CZ-USA 457 VPT MTR Specs:

SKU: 02325

Chambering: 22 LR

Action: Bolt

Barrel: Cold hammer forged

Barrel Length: 16.2 in.

Twist Rate: 1:16

Magazine Type: Detachable

Magazine Capacity: 5 Rounds

Stock: Manners Carbon Fiber

Overall Length: 42 in.

Weight: 7.49 lbs.

Trigger: Adjustable

Sights: No sights; Integrated 11MM Dovetail for Optic

Safety: Two-Position, Push to Fire

Misc.: Barrel Threaded 1/2×28 for suppressor

MSRP: $1,449

