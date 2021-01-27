Galco Gunleather Introduces New Classic Lite 2.0 Shoulder Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s Classic Lite 2.0 shoulder system is now upgraded with a double magazine carrier!

Since 1970, Galco has made the most comfortable, versatile (and most copied) shoulder holster systems in the world. The Classic Lite 2.0 offers all the comfort and versatility of our professional-grade shoulder systems since we use the same connectors to achieve the same great fit and function, including our trademarked clover shape Flexalon swivel backplate.

Premium Center Cut Steerhide construction allows us to offer a very reasonably priced alternative shoulder system with a proven track record.

The 2.0 system includes a holster, harness, double magazine carrier, and a set of harness fasteners. The Classic Lite 2.0 accepts optional, modular accessories and components that may be purchased separately.

The Classic Lite 2.0 is available in right and left-hand draw in natural-color Premium Center Cut Steerhide. Currently available for select semiauto pistols, with revolver fits to come, it retails for $129.

