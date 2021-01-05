January 6th Will Be a Turning Point in American History, Matt Bracken ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Just short of 22 minutes, the last show of the year on Infowars. Infowars has been banned from Youtube.

Matt Bracken has made an impassioned plea for patriots to show up on 6 January in Washington, D.C. He says it is the last chance to defend the Republic, the rule of law, and to prevent a takeover by the global elite.

Matt Bracken is a passionate Second Amendment supporter. His novels are often centered on Second Amendment issues and the consequences of being armed/disarmed.

I have not met Matt Bracken in person. We have corresponded over the last 16 years. We have talked on the phone a time or two, as I recall. Mostly, we have been in contact over the Internet. I consider Matt a friend. He is a passionate patriot. He was a Navy Seal officer, and is one of a very few who has been able to make a living as a self-published author of fiction. His “Enemies” trilogy and other novels are wonderful reading for patriots.

They are near-future dystopias where the United States is barely recognizable in its fallen state.

Matt is more pessimistic about the future than I am. Matt is a brilliant student of history and political thought. His works present potent and thoughtful scenarios of what is possible.

Matt has been a guest on Infowars many times. He is not paid for his presentations. The video is worth watching. Here are snippets of his thought:

Consider what the Department of Justice will do in a Biden/Harris administration.

Consider a DOJ with Andrew Weissmann in charge.

Michael Haden, former head of the NSA, has said he wants to put Alex Jones in prison. This is serious. This is real.

Matt covers difficulties the DC government may do to prevent attendance at the rally, such as refusing to allow porta-potties.

If they try to prevent peacable assembly, the people can do other things.

Next week we have a chance to change the course of history. It won't be done by Senator Hawley by himself. It will require millions of Americans occupying the entire area, storming the Capitol if necessary.

Americans are being tested. We have been comfortable. We have not fought a war on our soil since 1865.

Matt talks about how we got here, recently, and over a longer time.

– He absolutely says fake ballots. He references expert Jovan Pulitzer and Bobby Piton and his mathematical analysis. – He talks about the lack of an honest media or department of justice. – He talks of being sheep led by Judas goat to the slaughter house. – We are being set up for slavery. “Don't believe your lying eyes.” – Matt says: “If you let this happen, it is on you.” – The Republicans just want to go back to being the Team that always loses. – Mitch McConnell could stop this right now if he wanted to. But he has not done it. Half of the Republicans are as bad as the Democrats. – Don't think in two years we will get it back. That is what the Venezuelan's thought. – If we don't see a million people in Washington, then he will know: Americans just did not give a damn. – I hope I see you there.

The video is less than 22 minutes long. It is exactly what the powers that be are working overtime to prevent you from seeing. I highly recommend it. Matt is worth listening to, even if you disagree. Matt is articulate, well reasoned, and passionate.

Consider the courage shown by the Hong Kong resisters. Can we do less?

We have far more resources, far better legal standing, much greater numbers.

I will be in Washington D.C. on the 6th.





About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.