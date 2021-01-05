New CZ TS2 Opens Doors to Competition Shooting

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Kansas City, KS (January 5, 2021) – The speed, precision, and dynamic performance afforded by CZ-USA's handguns have made it the leading name for practical shooting disciplines like IPSC, USPSA, 3-Gun and Steel Challenge, a position CZ is not planning to yield any time soon.

The sport-shooting world reveres the CZ Tactical Sport for its crisp single-action trigger and long sight radius. Now, the pistol has evolved into the Tactical Sport 2 (TS2), a brand-new, built-from-the-ground-up firearm that represents the next generation in tactical sport pistols.

The TS2 was designed and built for competition shooters in the tradition of the company's highly successful Shadow 2, mimicking its slide profile with the reciprocating weight positioned as low as possible for smoother operation, less muzzle flip, and faster follow-up shots. Additionally, the TS2's redesigned frame and improved ergonomics also reduce muzzle flip so that it's less noticeable than ever.

The steel-framed, 9mm TS2 is an outstanding and affordable entry-level competition handgun with a wide variety of compatible accessories already available, as the large aftermarket of custom parts already available for the original Tactical Sport pistol is fully compatible with the TS2!

The new pistol comes with 20-round standard magazines and distinctive blue aluminum grips with aggressive checkering above a healthily flared mag well.

Front and rear cocking serrations on the slide make racking this pistol easy for practically anyone, with or without gloves. With a fiber-optic front sight, the included set of fixed target sights are rugged enough to withstand rough competition use.

The adaptable pistol can be easily fine-tuned to an individual shooter to be faster and more precise at the firing line, with the aforementioned custom parts for the Tactical Sport platform.

This new pistol is sure to become a favorite among IPSC/USPSA shooters, as well as beginners looking to get into competition pistol shooting for the first time.

TS2 Pistol Specifications:

SKU: 91220

Purpose: Competition

Caliber: 9mm

Magazine Capacity: 20 rounds

Grips: Blue Aluminum

Frame Material: Steel

Action: Single Action

Sights: Fixed Rear, Fiber Optic Front

Barrel: Cold Hammer Forged

Barrel Length: 5.23″

Height: 5.8″

Width: 1.57″

Weight: 48 oz.

Overall Length: 8.86″

Safety: Ambidextrous Manual Safety

MSRP: $1,699

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA's Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

