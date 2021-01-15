NRA-ILA: Your Input Needed for North Carolina Hunting Regulations

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On January 21st, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is holding an online public hearing for the proposed 2021-2022 hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations. It is critical that sportsmen and women make their voices heard in the crafting of these regulations.

Of particular interest are regulations governing Sunday hunting on public game lands. Despite the North Carolina General Assembly enacting a law to legalize Sunday hunting on public lands in 2017, the WRC has yet to propose rules opening public lands to hunting on Sunday. Four hunting seasons have essentially come and gone without allowing Sunday hunting. Many hunters are prevented from introducing their children or friends to hunting because it is difficult to find time and opportunities outside of the work or school week.

Some of the other proposed rules improve opportunities for North Carolina sportsmen and women by expanding the ways they can take to the field while making use of new equipment on the market.

You may register here to participate in the hearing online by video conference, or you can call 888-788-0099 or 877-853-5247 using Webinar ID: 928 5632 3468 to participate by phone.

In addition, NCWRC is accepting comments until February 1st, by their online portal, by email to: [email protected], or by mail to:

Rule-making Coordinator

1701 Mail Service Center

Raleigh NC 27699-1701

