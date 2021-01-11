SAF on Offense, Launching TV Ad, Ramping Up Media Marketing

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With Capitol Hill now under Democrat control and Joe Biden preparing to fulfill a lifelong dream of being president Jan. 20, rough times may be ahead for the firearms community, so the Second Amendment Foundation is taking an aggressive posture “to protect the Second Amendment” from Biden and Kamala Harris.

The two-pronged effort began with the announcement that SAF had signed an agreement with Parscale Strategies to produce digital media marketing and social media advertising. Founder and CEO Brad Parscale served as a digital consultant and political adviser to Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, and also served for a time as campaign manager. He also served as the digital media director on the president’s 2016 campaign, SAF said.

But the second prong could smack anti-gunners like a wet towel. SAF is launching a new nationwide TV campaign to protect the Second Amendment by joining SAF’s popular “2nd Amendment First Responder” program with a one-minute message, to appear 40 times on several different television networks including DirecTV, Fox News, Fox Business, CNN, MSNBC, The Weather Channel, One America News Network, CNBC, HLN, Bloomberg and Dish TV.

The ad tells viewers their Second Amendment rights “are under attack like no other time in history.”

“Biden and Harris have pledged to make taking away your Second Amendment rights a top priority of their administration,” the hard-hitting message says. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been crystal clear about their gun control and confiscation intentions since Day One,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “There is no way to misunderstand where they want to take America, and in order to get there, they plan to trample the Second Amendment. We’re launching a new television advertising effort to recruit more 2A First Responders.” Regarding the agreement with Parscale, Gottlieb noted in a prepared statement, “This will take SAF to new levels of support and influence at a time when it is most needed to counter the radical gun ban lobby and the Biden Administration.”

Gottlieb called it “a major step” for SAF, which has increasingly gained prominence over the past several months.

“Brad built the whole Trump Facebook, Google, Twitter and other digital media campaigns,” he noted. “This will undoubtedly take SAF to new levels of support and activity, which we predict will become increasingly important as 2021 unfolds.”

Parscale, quoted in a SAF news release, was blunt.

“A modern fight to protect the Second Amendment is happening now,” Parscale said. “Extreme factions of our nation want to eliminate the right to bear arms and the Second Amendment Foundation is on the front lines to protect it. I’m honored to join the fight to make sure Americans know the great work of the Second Amendment Foundation and protect our great Constitutional freedoms.”

Gottlieb told Ammoland News the “2nd Amendment First Responder” project has brought “tens of thousands of gun rights activists to the front lines” of the gun rights battle, at a time when things are just beginning to heat up. Biden’s controversial gun control scheme has been posted online for months, and covered extensively by Ammoland. The most alarming tenets of what some believe is a “Biden blueprint” for reducing the Second Amendment right to a regulated privilege are these:

Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Federal law prevents hunters from hunting migratory game birds with more than three shells in their shotgun. That means our federal law does more to protect ducks than children. It’s wrong. Joe Biden will enact legislation to once again ban assault weapons. This time, the bans will be designed based on lessons learned from the 1994 bans. For example, the ban on assault weapons will be designed to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the weapon’s lethality. While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons.

Regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act. Currently, the National Firearms Act requires individuals possessing machine-guns, silencers, and short-barreled rifles to undergo a background check and register those weapons with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Due to these requirements, such weapons are rarely used in crimes. As president, Biden will pursue legislation to regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act.

Buyback the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities. Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.

Reduce stockpiling of weapons. In order to reduce the stockpiling of firearms, Biden supports legislation restricting the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one.

Give states incentives to set up gun licensing programs. Biden will enact legislation to give states and local governments grants to require individuals to obtain a license prior to purchasing a gun.

“We’ve got a fight on our hands,” Gottlieb acknowledged. “Protecting the right to keep and bear arms is going to require every resource we can muster.”

It’s not just a federal threat gun owners are facing.

In SAF’s home state of Washington, legislation was pre-filed to prohibit the open carrying of firearms at demonstrations in public places, especially on the capitol campus in Olympia. In years past, gun rights activists have appeared on the Capitol steps with rifles and exposed sidearms. Washington is an “open carry” state.

Senate Bill 5038 is sponsored by two anti-gun-rights Democrats, State Sens. Patty Kuderer and Mona Das. Both maintain it is a “commonsense approach to prevent tragedy during emotionally charged situations.”

They were scheduled to formally introduce the bill on the opening day of the Legislature, Jan. 11.

Kuderer told the Daily Olympian she expects a challenge on constitutional grounds. She dismissed the argument by asserting, “If it’s unconstitutional to open-carry at demonstrations, why isn’t it unconstitutional to prevent open-carry in courts?”

One reason might be that demonstrations are held outside, and court proceedings are held inside courthouses.

