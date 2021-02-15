High Speed Gear Releases New, Compact ReVive Medical Pouch

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- High Speed Gear is proud to announce the release of the ReVive Medical Pouch, the brand’s newest, low-profile medical pouch.

The ReVive is a quick-access, compact pouch built around treating a single gunshot wound. The pouch features the patent-pending RipCord insert, which allows the contents to be retrieved with one quick motion. The durable, stretch-woven fabric body allows the ReVive to adapt to the user’s preferred supplies, while the Mini MOLLE backer allows for a precise fit on belts 1.5”-3” in 0.5” increments, as well as standard MOLLE.

“Many of our users do not have the space, or need, to carry a full-sized IFAK. This pouch is for them,” explained Daniel Chaney, HSGI senior designer. “The ReVive borrows DNA from its bigger brother, the ReFlex IFAK System, and applies it to a more compact package. We included the same thoughtful, user-centric features – instant access to supplies, external glove storage, expansion options for shears, and a tourniquet – in a package that fits where a full-sized IFAK will not. We relied heavily on our expert users as we developed the ReVive, zeroing in on the features that will be most appreciated when this product is used in the field.”

This pouch is designed to fit a chest seal, 4” trauma dressing, and combat gauze in the removable, self-contained harness, as well as two pairs of nitrile gloves in the two external pockets, trauma shears in the rear slot, and a tourniquet on the side lash points.





