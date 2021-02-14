Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces The Second Amendment Preservation Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-(Ammoland.com)- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced the Second Amendment Preservation Act which is a bill that would prevent federal funds from being used to enforce any measure, law, regulation, or guidance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) issued after November 1, 2020.
After the Presidential election, the Biden transition team contacted the ATF to see what their top priorities will be for the new administration. Acting ATF Director Regina Lombardo and Acting Assistant Director Marvin Richardson responded that their top priorities were pistol braces and unserialized firearms. As soon as it appeared that Biden won the election, the ATF started tackling their biggest concerns.
The ATF raided Polymer80 and started showing up at firearms dealers that sold unfinished frames. They radically changed what they considered firearms after the Biden victory. According to the agency, a kit with a jig and a frame was enough to consider it a gun. The ATF believed anyone selling the kits was selling unregistered firearms. Biden’s win emboldened the ATF.
Then right before Christmas, the ATF submitted a letter to the National Registry, which would make almost every pistol brace on the market into a stock. They were about to turn millions of Americans into felons overnight. Only because of the massive public outcry and enraged Congress members did the ATF pull their letter. No one believes that the ATF will stop trying to change the definition of pistol braces and unfinished frames.
What Rep. Greene’s bill will do is stop the ATF in their tracks. Without funding, they will not be able to enforce changes to long-held definitions of devices as they did with bump stocks to make de facto gun laws. Rep. Green believes only Congress can make laws, and the law enforcement agency has overstepped its bounds.
The bill has won praise from firearms advocacy organizations like Gun Owners of America (GOA). The group endorsed Rep Greene during her campaign, citing her commitment to defending the Second Amendment. Greene is a gun owner and a staunch supporter of the right to bear arms.
“President Biden has promised to take on gun owners and pursue the most aggressive gun control agenda in history,” Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for GOA, stated. “He’s vowed to attack the gun rights of seniors, ban the distribution of 3D printed gun files, and target pistol braced firearms and 80 percent receivers. However, the Second Amendment Preservation Act cuts at the heart of the enforcement of any legislation by any agency—through cutting its funding—and prevents any of Biden’s measures from going into effect.”
“This legislation harmonizes with the clear mandate of ‘shall not be infringed’ in the Second Amendment and gives gun owners a tool to peaceably fight back against unconstitutional gun control measures,” Johnston concluded.
Rep Greene has been a lightning rod for Democrat’s attacks on the Hill. Greene was an ardent Trump supporter and not your average politician. Democrats went as far as to try to remove her from committees and wanted to prevent her from being seated. Greene fought back and refused to bend a knee to the establishment.
The bill will face a tough road through Congress, but Rep Greene vows to keep pushing for pro-gun bills.
About John Crump
John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.
Pelosi is all for it.
The 2nd A Preservation Act is not a piece of legislation. It is the actions of “We the People” necessary to Eliminate the threat posed by any Group, Individual or Group of Individuals who would attempt to Deny the Right though Coercion, Legislation, Court Ruling or Tyranny. The words inscribed within the Bill of Rights were handed down to future generation from the Blood of Patriots who believed in something Greater than themselves. It deserves No Less from those who have enjoyed the Freedoms they sacrificed so much to Pass On. Anything Less only shows the Complacent Cowardess of a… Read more »
The cowards are the LEOs, National Guard, and active Military who will follow bad orders.
If they don’t follow bad orders, the complacent, cowardly, spoiled, and thankless citizenry can just go about their business paying taxes to pay for the good government employees.
This is all well and good, but it’s about as likely to pass as Sheila Jackson’s bill. Maybe less likely. It’s basically virtue signalling to get support from constituents.
Instead maybe we should work on things that actually have a chance like national reciprocity, the safe hearing act, or literally anything else pro 2A.
The entire 2A community need to support Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Call, write you Congressman, Senators, pass the word to friends, neighbors.
and call into radio talk shows. If you have a local talk show call it.
We have one here in Manatee County Florida:
The Morning Road Show Phil Dann with the Adorable Deplorables 7-9am Mon-Fri
STUDIO CALL-IN LINE: (941) 745-1490 or (888) 761-1490
1490 WWPR AM: Listen Online LIVE
https://1490wwpr.com/listen-online-streaming/
“The bill will face a tough road through Congress” – John Crump
I’ll say.
In 2017 and 2018 (before Greene was a representative), the Republicans could have passed meaningful legislation. Not only that, but they could have reduced the BATFE field agents by 200 people.
Biden is rallying the anti-2nd Amendment legislators to put forth more gun control bills:
https://www.rt.com/usa/515558-joe-biden-gun-control-parkland/
He has listed the laws he sees as a priority.
It will be interesting to see whether, in addition to the laws listed, he will use an executive order to ban the importation of certain types of ammunition.
JSNMGC,Biden can try and pass any anti-2A nonsense he wants…Who cares? That senile bastard can even try to do it through executive order…Who cares? If its in direct violation of the Constitution (and it will be) it don’t mean shit! I know in Texas Gov.Abbott would just disregard the socialists tyrannical bullshit too! He would probably just resort to our Texas Constitution right before articles of secession are filed. Biden’s only hope is to do as much damage to the country as he can before the mid-terms in ‘22. (The socialists know they will get smoked in ‘22)/Then of course… Read more »
Will – 2/14/21 “JSNMGC,Biden can try and pass any anti-2A nonsense he wants…Who cares? That senile bastard can even try to do it through executive order…Who cares? If its in direct violation of the Constitution (and it will be) it don’t mean shit! I know in Texas Gov.Abbott would just disregard the socialists tyrannical bullshit too! He would probably just resort to our Texas Constitution right before articles of secession are filed. Biden’s only hope is to do as much damage to the country as he can before the mid-terms in ‘22. (The socialists know they will get smoked… Read more »
JSNMGC,you got that right bro!
Will – 2/14/21
“JSNMGC,you got that right bro!”
Response to Will:
Well, that will be a remarkably different approach than those same agencies took in 1993 when the Feds visited Texas.