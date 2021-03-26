Crazy Killers & You’re To Blame, Here They Come Again for Your Guns

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- In the wake of a pair of mass murders within the space of a couple of weeks, top Democrat and current resident of the senior living center in D.C, Joe Biden is pressing for new gun control laws and Congress is enthusiastically cooperating.

It is worth noting right up front that none of the proposed measures would have had any impact at all on these recent mass murders, nor would they have had any significant impact on any of the mass murders of the past two decades.

Please contact your two US Senators and urge them to oppose any and all legislation restricting firearms, especially criminalization of private firearms transfers, frequently referred to as “expanded background checks,” extension of the time the feds can delay a firearm transfer, any promotion of Extreme Risk Protection Order legislation, and any sort of ban on so-called “assault weapons” or “ammunition feeding devices.”

Congress was already moving forward with gun control legislation before these latest attacks, but the murders, seemingly right on cue, are helping to generate an emotional sense of urgency. Naturally, the lamestream media is doing all they can to amplify a sense of urgency and to vilify guns and gun owners, while pretty much ignoring the actual murderers (not to mention the bloodshed that regularly happens in gang-infested cities like Chicago, Washington, and Los Angeles). Of course, anyone who does not agree that immediate passage of ineffective, unconstitutional restrictions on Second Amendment rights, is painted as callous and indifferent to the suffering of the victims of violent attacks, and has blood on their hands.

The first attack occurred in Atlanta Georgia, where a demented sex addict decided to cure his affliction by killing some women who worked at massage parlors where he had previously received sexual services. Since most of the women happened to be of Asian extraction, the media has cast a narrative that the tragedy was an anti-Asian, white supremacist attack, even though there is no indication that race or ethnicity played any role in the killer’s motives.

The murderer used a semi-auto pistol which he had purchased through legal means, from a licensed dealer, earlier that same day, after passing a comprehensive criminal and mental health background check. There is no indication that any sort of waiting period would have prevented the man from doing what he did. When he was apprehended by police, he said he was on his way to another massage parlor to continue his rampage. (It’s also worth noting that the media has assiduously avoided the common term “massage parlor,” instead of referring to the businesses as “spas” in their reporting on this case.)

In the Boulder, Colorado attack, a bitter, mentally unstable, 21-year old immigrant from Syria with connections to ISIS went on a killing spree after driving 25 miles out of his way to a known Kosher-Grocery store. Authorities, the media, and politicians say the man’s motives are still a mystery, but in recent Facebook posts, he had complained about not being able to get a girlfriend, railed against Donald Trump, and claimed that he was being oppressed and spied upon by “Islamophobes.” So he purchased an AR-style rifle and a week later took it and a pistol and started randomly shooting people at the popular Jewish grocery store. It appears that at least part of his motive was to retaliate against people for their irrational fear of followers of the “religion of peace.”

The Boulder-Jihad-Murderer too, purchased his firearms legally, passing background checks in the process. He acquired the primary murder weapon from a licensed dealer one week prior to the massacre, and appears to have been planning the attack for some time, meaning that a waiting period is unlikely to have had any significant impact on his actions. Family members refer to him as having mental issues, but they also have said they knew he had a gun, and took no actions to make sure he wasn’t planning to harm himself or others.

In an address to the nation in response to the Colorado shooting, President Biden said he would not ‘speculate’ on the shooter’s motive (especially after his administration recently ended the very effective Trump “Muslim travel ban”) but used the shooting to call for a federal ban on “assault weapons.” Two gun control bills passed the Democratic-dominated House earlier this month and are currently pending action in the evenly split Senate. A Senate bill to ban “assault weapons” has also been promised by Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Expect the “assault weapons” ban bill to be talked about a lot, with lots of speculation that passing it might not be feasible due to the “undue influence” of the “powerful NRA,” followed by mentions of the other pending bills. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the Senate Majority Leader, knows that he isn’t going to ever get the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster of the AW ban legislation, but he’ll provide good political theater, pretending like that’s his primary objective. In reality, Schumer’s focus will be on peeling off enough Republican votes to pass the expanded background check bill and the NICS reform bill. He probably won’t even bring the AW ban legislation to a vote, but he’ll loudly blame Republicans for being obstructionist and blocking the bill. He’ll also take the opportunity to promote the idea of doing away with the Senate filibuster.

RINO Weakness

Republicans who betray GunVoters and vote for expanded background checks, extended “Delayed” times for NICS checks, or so-called “red flag laws” will catch the lion’s share of the blame, whether the bills pass or not, while Schumer might give some vulnerable, “pro-gun” Democrats permission to vote against the bills, as long as there are enough foolish Republicans to make up the difference.

This is a classic DC power play, and you can bet the Democrats will play it for all it’s worth, convincing “reasonable” (read “stupid”) Republicans to alienate their own core voters by supporting gun control bills, and at the same time pillorying the Republican Party for blocking the AW ban.

The only way Schumer’s plan can fail is if Republicans hold the line and block all gun control proposals.

Any Republican that crosses the line and votes with Democrats on gun control, is hurting themselves and their party, reducing the chances of Republican victories in 2022. Also expect Joe Biden to respond to Congresses actions or inaction, with moves to restrict guns and ammunition through Executive Orders.

Contact your Senators – Republican or Democrat –

…and tell them in no uncertain terms that support for any gun control will guarantee that you actively work for their defeat in their next election. Point out to Republicans, that Republicans voting for gun control, is what keeps GunVoters away from the polls and hurts Republican candidates across the board.

You can reach the Congressional Switchboard by dialing 202-224-3121. Please keep your messages brief and polite.

About Jeff Knox:

Jeff Knox is a second-generation political activist and director of The Firearms Coalition. His father Neal Knox led many of the early gun rights battles for your right to keep and bear arms. Read Neal Knox – The Gun Rights War.

The Firearms Coalition is a loose-knit coalition of individual Second Amendment activists, clubs, and civil rights organizations. Founded by Neal Knox in 1984, the organization provides support to grassroots activists in the form of education, analysis of current issues, and with a historical perspective of the gun rights movement. The Firearms Coalition has offices in Buckeye, Arizona, and Manassas, VA. Visit: www.FirearmsCoalition. org.