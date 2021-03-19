New Hampshire: Senate Passes Law to Fix Handgun Purchase Process

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the New Hampshire Senate held a floor vote on pro-gun legislation that fixes the handgun purchase process in the Granite State. Thanks to your strong support, this bill passed, and will advance to the Senate Finance Committee for review this session.

Senate Bill 141 resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun will now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process will not only reduce taxpayer burdens, but it will also greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

Again, thank you to NRA members and Second Amendment supporters who contacted their State Senator in strong support of this pro-gun legislation.

Stay-tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates on issues affecting our Second Amendment rights. ​

