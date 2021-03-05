Oregon to Force Mandatory Firearm Storage Requirements

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Thursday, March 11, at 1:00 pm, the House Committee on Healthcare (HCC) is scheduled to hear the anti-gun bill, House Bill 2510. HB 2510 requires owners or possessors of firearms, to lock up their firearms and impose increased fines and strict liability penalties for failing to do so. Please use the TAKE ACTION button below to contact members of the committee to urge their opposition to HB 2510. Additionally, it’s important to submit testimony directly to the committee, as reports have indicated that those wishing to provide oral testimony have had mixed success due to technical difficulties. Instructions for participating remotely and submitting written testimony can be found here.

HB 2510, sponsored by Representative Rachel Prusak (D-37), imposes government-mandated standards for storing a firearm, rendering a person’s firearm useless when needed for self-defense. This is a matter of personal responsibility, not government oversight. HB 2510 requires firearms to be locked when not in use, even at home, and during transportation. Failing to do so could cost you $500-$2,000 and result in misdemeanor charges for violations, which are imposed on each firearm.

HB 2510 does not stop there. It also victimizes gun owners who suffer loss or theft of their property by imposing fines and strict liability on them, rather than the thief, for up to two years following the theft.

These measures only target gun owners and, instead of preventing crime, incentivizes it for criminals. NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters need to remain vigilant and speak–up to oppose HB 2510.

