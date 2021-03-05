Perpetual RINO Chris Smith, Cosponsors Dems’ Universal Background Checks

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- If you’re a slightly right to center citizen from New Jersey, things are not easy. It’s an understatement that freedom-loving and civil rights-minded persons have an incredible challenge wading through some very bad and dangerous policy. To sit and list the continued onslaught against the people of New Jersey and stripping them of their freedoms would be far too lengthy for any one article. To be succinct, many citizens at large from the Garden State suffer from Stockholm syndrome.

Congressmen Chris Smith, one of New Jerseys’ “conservative” politicians is a shining example of a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

While yes, Smith has supported what one could consider healthy policy in the way he votes in the House, there are plenty of places that his stance diverges from what many would consider traditional conservative ideals. Truth be told, it’s unfortunate that the conversation is even being phrased that way, “traditional conservative ideals”. What are we talking about? The right to keep and bear arms, and Smith is no friend to the gun owner! This should not be partisan, as we know, but it is.

Going back to the beginning of Trump’s tenure as president, Smith had the opportunity to do what was right. In what manner? Simple, that little thing called HR 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. In December of 2017 Smith should have supported this legislation, but did not. In a previous open letter to Smith, I covered some of the issues the law-abiding gun owner face, and charged Smith with voting “yea” for HR 38.

Can you guess how he voted? That would be a big ole “nay”.

Smith seems more interested in not upsetting the applecart when it comes to reelections. Why would he stick his neck out for more freedom when it may cost him his seat in Congress? Or, perhaps Smith really does subscribe to the progressive ideals of less guns equals less crime? No one will really know…But what we do know is his voting record and what he supports.

Enter resolution/bill HR 8, “Bipartisan” Background Checks Act of 2021. The bill is proposed to have some wide-reaching support from both parties, but in reality, the bill is a veiled attempt to turn the rest of the United States into New Jersey.

It came as no surprise that Smith jumped onboard early as an original co-sponsor to HR 8 in its earlier version from 2019. And now he is one of three republican co-sponsors of the 2020 version.

HR 8 would destroy any peer-to-peer transfers of firearm ownership. But there is more, it will also federally codify that individuals cannot lend firearms unless they are borrowed under certain very narrow terms and conditions. Plenty of states already have unconstitutional laws that keep people from being able to lend other non-prohibited persons firearms. In fact, Congress should be looking to remove such restrictions on a federal level rather than codify them so everyone gets to have a piece of the anti-freedom pie. Much like every other “gun control” law or bill out there, HR 8 will do nothing to curb crime or violence, but rather stand as a roadblock in the way of the law-abiding citizen that is trying to live their lives with no malintent.

For you, the freedom-loving countrymen in the United States, think about New Jersey. And think about how from a freedom perspective the Garden State is the laughing stock to over 36 + other states in the Union. In reality, the pro-freedom voices are in the majority (look at the record number of Constitutional Carry States, and gaining) with a few outliers such as NJ, NY, CA, MA, MD, etc…Do not be ensnared to think that HR 8 is good policy, it is not.

There is nothing bi-partisan about a bill that is co-sponsored by a RINO from New Jersey.

With reports of Mom’s Demand Action also stroking Representative Jeff Van Drew to support this legislation, right to center New Jerseyans need to pay close attention to how fellow “gun sense” candidates vote and perform,

Smith included. Continued lack of support concerning civil rights shall not be tolerated and with nearly 40 years in office, it’s time for Smith to be primaried!

The ilk of Smith is an example of throwing out the baby with the bathwater!

Now is the time to reach out to your Congresscritter on this bill and all anti-freedom bills. We are under assault. It is also prime time for everyone in the country to reach out to Smith’s office directly and tell him to not turn the United States into New Jersey. Our country is at a tipping point and more progressive overreaching polices need to be squashed, rather than cultivated. Congressmen Chris Smith can be reached at:

Washington, DC Office

2373 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

phone (202) 225-3765

fax (202) 225-7768

Monmouth County Constituent Services Center

112 Village Center Drive, Second Floor*

Raintree Shopping Center

Freehold, NJ 07728

phone (732) 780-3035

fax (732) 780-3079

Ocean County Office

405 Route 539 (Pinehurst Road)

Plumsted, NJ

p (609) 585-7878

f (609) 585-9155

Hamilton District Office

4573 South Broad Street

Hamilton, NJ 08620

phone (609) 585-7878

fax (609) 585-9155

And via email through this web form.

John Petrolino is a US Merchant Marine Officer, writer, author of Decoding Firearms: An Easy to Read Guide on General Gun Safety & Use and NRA certified pistol, rifle, and shotgun instructor living under and working to change New Jersey’s draconian and unconstitutional gun laws. You can find him on the web at www.johnpetrolino.com on twitter at @johnpetrolino and on instagram @jpetrolinoiii .