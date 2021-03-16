Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Bereli.com with a great price on the Streamlight TLR-1 HL Long Gun Kit with a 1,000 Lumen C4 Led Weapon Light for just $160.00 and FREE shipping after coupon code "FREESHIPPING" at check out.

Streamlight TLR-1 HL Long Gun Kit w/ 1,000 Lumen C4 Led Weapon Light The Streamlight 69262 TLR-1 HL 1,000 Lumen Long Gun Kit includes: TLR-1 HL with thumb screw and “safe off” door switch, remote pressure switch and mounting clips, and two 3V-CR123A lithium batteries. TLR-1 HL produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination. Remote door switch with “Safe Off” strobe function that can easily be enabled/disabled. Tethered battery door and latch mechanism prevents battery door loss while providing easy battery replacement. Features: Output: 1,000 Lumen

Run Time: 1.5 Hours

Max Candela: 15,000

Peak Beam Distance: 283 Meters Included Accessories: TLR-1 HL with thumb screw and “safe off” door swtich

Remote pressure switch and mounting clips

Two 3V CR123A lithium batteries

Standard Door Switch Specifications: Fits existing light bearing holsters

Ambidextrous momentary/steady on/off switch

Durable, anodized machined aluminum construction

User programmable strobe can be enabled/disabled

Rail clamp system securely attaches/detaches quickly and safely with no tools and without putting your hands in front of the muzzle

Includes keys for Glock-style, Picatinny, Beretta 90two, S&W 99 and S&W TSW and Sig P320

Mounts directly to handguns with Glock-style rails and to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails

Engineered optic produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral illumination

IPX7 waterproof to 1m for 30 minutes

Weight: 4.32 oz (122.5g) Thumb screw allows for quick “no tools required” attachment. “Safe Off” remote switch features three positions: 1. Constant on (top) 2. Momentary (middle) 3. Lock out off (bottom). The lock out off position clicks into place to prevent the TLR from turning on and running down the batteries when packed away.

